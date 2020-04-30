The Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce has been working for our members over the last several weeks as we continue to face COVID-19. While we want to continue to update you on all the programs and online events we’re hosting, we also want to remind you that it is a beautiful time of year. Go outside, enjoy time with your family. We’ve ordered delicious meals from local restaurants and I have enjoyed working from home.

We are, of course, working to adjust to this new business climate. Unemployment statewide is headed toward double-digits as we simultaneously begin the work of reopening local businesses. Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that his existing executive order — regarding staying at home — will expire on Thursday, April 30. He further announced that retail stores, malls, movie theaters, museums, libraries and restaurants can reopen at 25% capacity, all in Phase I of a three phase plan. If you have not seen a copy of the governor’s plan visit our FB page: @SmithvilleAreaChamberOfCommerce or our website: www.smithvilletx.org. We will be making sure everyone is updated on the plans of our stores and restaurants as they plan their phased reopenings. Get out and shop local while following all of the mandated safety guidelines. Be sure to visit our online shopping guide at www.ShopInSmithville.com.

The Smithville chamber partnered with the Bastrop and Elgin chambers on Tuesday to bring Sen. John Cornyn to our members through our webinar series: Working Together While We’re Apart. If you missed the webinar, visit our Facebook page or subscribe to our podcast on Spotify for the Special Edition Podcast: Sen. John Cornyn & SBA Update. We will continue to bring you important updates, webinars, Zoom calls and podcasts through this series.

Are you thinking and planning for the new retail landscape? We’re working on a Smithville Business Recovery Plan as we update our three-year strategic plan to include recovery. If you’d like to join in that discussion, give us a call at 512-237-2313. We’ve been sitting in on various business recovery webinars. Here is one from a group we’ve found very informative. Listen in on Thursday, May 7, at 10:45 a.m. — Texas Retail Reboot: What does the future of retail look like post-coronavirus? Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4370951652503045903

The chamber is printing 120 senior banners and we hope to have them installed by next week all along Main Street. Be sure to practice social distancing while you head downtown and pay tribute to our seniors. We’re also excited to see the Smithville Athletic Booster Club will be hanging their varsity baseball and softball team banners at the end of Main Street.

We’ve continued our Smithville Chamber Chatter Podcast. On April 29 at noon we had Supt. Cheryl Burns as our guest. Thank you to Gwendolyn Watkins from the Totally Hook’d Team of Keller Williams for sponsoring. We talked about graduation plans, construction progress, distance learning and more. Podcasts are every Wednesday at noon on our Facebook page: @SmithvilleAreaChamberOfCommerce. We’ve booked lots of great guests over the coming weeks including Project Graduation, County Judge Paul Pape, Rep. John Cyrier, Library Director Judy Bergeron and more.

Census 2020: An accurate count is what will help ensure that we get our fair share of funding in the future, and with recovery funding likely to be available into next year, our population information is going to be more important than ever. You can respond online at www.my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020 (English) or 1-844-468-2929 (Spanish). The paper forms should be coming to most mailboxes before the end of April, but you don't have to wait, just go online and respond today.

We are ready to get back to work. We’ve canceled or reschedule 21 events through June 30. Yes, you read that right, 21 events. These range from six Music in the Park concerts to mixers to the Airport Fly-In, the Community-Wide Garage Sale, Candidate Forum, April Quarterly Luncheon, Top 10% Honor Banquet, High School Career Fair and Texas Photo Fest/ECOFest. It’s been a real challenge as March, April, May and June are big months for us as we host community and chamber events. If you’re interested in sponsoring future events, just call us and thank you to all of you for your support as you’ve reached out and asked if you can help. We encourage you to continue to support our local businesses and nonprofits as well.

Be sure to follow our Facebook page, check our website at www.smithvilletx.org for important updates and visit our shopping guide www.ShopInSmithville.com.