The path toward reopening the coronavirus-battered economy will not be a straight one. Expect sharp curves and occasional detours — a terrain that demands we proceed cautiously, with a roadmap designed to protect public health.

We all recognize we cannot remain in lockdown for a year or more, awaiting a vaccine or treatment regimen that neutralizes the COVID-19 threat. Still, amid the talk at all levels of government about trying to reopen some shuttered businesses, stubborn truths remain. The coronavirus has gotten no less contagious, no less debilitating or deadly to its unluckiest victims. Just ask the 22,000 Texans who have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease, or the families who have buried 593 loved ones in this state: The danger is real. It has not passed.

We have urged Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump to let the health and science experts guide their decisions about how and when to reopen for business. Task forces have been assembled at every level, including a local one led by the Austin Chamber, to help develop the plans for doing so.

Central to their efforts must be a more robust, more accessible testing program — not only to properly diagnose sick patients but to better track the spread of the disease, even among those showing no symptoms. More testing is essential to restarting the economy: As long as Texas has one of the worst coronavirus-testing rates in the country, many residents won’t feel safe returning to work, restaurants or shops.

The ideal rate of testing to track the disease would amount to about 2,000 tests a day in Travis County, Mayor Steve Adler said. "We’re nowhere near that," he told reporters this week, noting the county has conducted about 9,000 tests total since the virus arrived. This is hardly a local problem: Most Texas counties have an even lower testing rate than Travis County, amid egregious testing delays that plagued the entire state and country.

We see encouraging signs in the recent deployment of Texas National Guard-staffed mobile testing teams around the state, as well as Austin’s launch of an online platform to coordinate testing and contact tracing. Both are downpayments on the significant testing investments needed to get a handle on this pandemic.

In addition to getting better data, the public also needs to understand which metrics will be used to monitor the public health landscape, and what the trigger points would be for lifting some restrictions — or bringing them back if needed. Those trigger points could involve hospitalization rates or prevalence of the virus in the community, among other things. Clearly communicating those trigger points is key: Residents and businesses need to see that the evolving rules are part of a carefully calibrated plan — not signs of disorganized leadership or unreliable numbers.

Apart from earning a seal of approval from health officials, any reopening plan needs buy-in from businesses and customers alike. New practices to keep each other safe must be something we willingly embrace, not grudgingly undertake out of fear of citation, or skip altogether when it seems like no one is looking. The local requirement to wear cloth masks in public, and the reopening of some businesses for retail-to-go only, for instance, are sensible steps that entail small sacrifices, but allow us to resume some activities with greater safety.

For all the political wrangling over who gets to decide when to reopen the economy — the president or governors or mayors — many critical calls rest with businesses themselves. They won’t reopen until they feel safe doing so. And they won’t stay open for long if they can’t convince customers that it’s safe to come in.

We applaud the effort by the Austin Chamber, pulling together a diverse range of businesses, to develop reopening recommendations that we hope can earn the buy-in of the private sector. And we urge Abbott to maintain flexibility for local communities — providing room to innovate and respond to conditions on the ground.

Many miles remain on our journey to the other side of this pandemic, and we’re still charting the path. But it’s clear we need much more testing and well defined metrics to guide the reopening effort, as well as safety measures that businesses and customers will embrace. Any roadmap without those markers won’t get us where we need to be.