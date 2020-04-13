COVID-19 is sweeping through prisons and jails, converting terms of incarceration into unsanctioned death sentences for thousands of people behind bars, including the wrongly convicted. States need to reduce their prison populations right now before prisons become morgues for the innocent and guilty alike.

Take, for instance, Rosa Jimenez. Jimenez, a young and impoverished pregnant mother, was working as a babysitter in Travis County, when a child died in her care. A wad of paper towel was found lodged in his throat. Authorities reasoned that a child could not have swallowed that much paper on his own; therefore, the adult last in his presence must have forced it down his throat. After an emotional and protracted trial, Jimenez was convicted of murder. She has been in prison for 17 years.

But here’s the thing. Judge after judge has ruled that Jimenez did not receive a fair trial and that she is likely innocent. Most recently, a federal judge threw out the murder conviction and ordered that Jimenez be given a new trial or be released. But she remains behind bars, waiting to be released, trapped in a coronavirus-induced shutdown of the courts and the prosecutor’s offices. While she waits, Jimenez battles Stage-4 kidney disease. Exposure to the coronavirus could well prove fatal.

Prison populations need to be reduced immediately. Prisons are incubators for the virus, leaving the people incarcerated inside trapped with no recourse. The incarcerated are unable to leave, and they are unable to take measures that would protect them from the rise of coronavirus, such as social-distancing, hand washing with soap or hand sanitizer, and accessing medical care.

This is not a hypothetical scenario. People are dying in state and federal prisons around the country. On Tuesday, Bartolo Infante, 72, became the first Texas inmate to die of complications relating to the virus. Kelvin Wilcher, a 49-year old Texas correctional officer also died from the coronavirus.

Faced with mounting death tolls in federal prisons around the country, Attorney General Barr issued guidance last weekend ordering the release of the prison elderly and other medically vulnerable populations from federal prisons.

Make no mistake, it is not just the people incarcerated who are at risk. People who work within prisons enter and leave every day at the start and end of their shifts. The churning that occurs means that correctional staff repeatedly expose themselves, their families, society at large and the incarcerated population they serve to the disease.

Thirty-one states and the District of Columbia have implemented reform measures to reduce the numbers of people incarcerated in prisons and jails. This makes good sense. States should release the elderly (including people convicted of violent crimes and serving life sentences who are no longer threats to society), the medically vulnerable, people close to the end of their terms or people cleared for parole, and people who are imprisoned for low-level offenses, technical parole violations or because they cannot afford to make bail.

Upon release, people with safe homes to return to should be sent home. While the sentences of low-level offenders can be suspended or commuted, other offenders can be monitored under house confinement. People who need a safe place to quarantine or simply to go to upon release could be sent to motels or hotels that are operating well under capacity, or even empty college dorms where appropriate.

With a reduced prison population, those that remain behind bars will have a better chance to practice social distancing and avoid contracting the virus. Bureaus of Prisons must work to ensure that basic sanitary measures are implemented, including access to working sinks with water and soap, and adequate medical care.

Unless comprehensive decarceraton measures are taken now, people like Rosa Jimenez could face a death sentence that was not imposed by a judge or ever intended by a jury. There is no time to waste.

Henry is an associate professor in the Department of Justice Studies at Montclair State University and author of the upcoming book, “Smoke But No Fire: Convicting the Innocent of Crimes that Never Happened.”