It is a scary thought: our way through this pandemic is being led by a blundering, bloviating, buffoon. Combining an intractable, invincible ignorance with a boundless egocentricity, Donald Trump, poseur, daily treats the citizens of these United States to a demonstration of his character flaws, his intellectual vacuity, and his fecklessness as a leader, not to mention his total lack of the humane traits of empathy and compassion.

It didn't have to be this way. We citizens have had choices: in November 2016, again in February 2020, and at times in between, we have failed to correctly assess the dangers inherent in allowing this person to occupy the highest office in the land, to serve as the titular "leader of the free world." We have failed to urge, to compel, our legislators to take action in the best interests of the nation and of its people - and you and me.

The citizens of the United States, indeed every person on this planet, is at risk because the person sitting behind the Resolute desk is a man without a soul. The simple task of allocating supplies, the more complex tasks of finding ways to treat covid-19 and to curb its spread, and to mitigate the financial impact of this pandemic - all are beyond the capacity of this bumbler-in-chief.

This will be over. Nothing lasts forever. But in the meantime, we will lose people and we will lose wealth and we may well lose our freedom and find ourselves in the claws of an authoritarian who boasts that he alone "can fix it."

Mollie Newman Parsley/Lubbock