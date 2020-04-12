Every aspect of American life has felt the coronavirus’ disruptive shockwaves. As COVID-19 transforms our way of life, and even as we face additional pain in the coming weeks, it’s imperative to begin rethinking the way we will resolve many of the challenges exposed by this pandemic and seize opportunities that the crisis presents for us to build a greater and stronger future in its wake.

The coronavirus is an unprecedented event. But more than that, it creates a new condition. In Texas, that condition manifests in seemingly unending questions: How does one of the nation’s largest states protect its population? How does the nation’s energy center respond to the collapse of oil prices and rebuild its economy? How do cities and rural areas address the systemic health system weaknesses that have been illuminated in recent weeks, especially given the disparity in resources between them? How do we educate our population if students can’t gather in universities or schools, especially given the stark differences they face in accessing technology? The list goes on.

Our state’s future depends on how Texans ask these questions, and how we go about answering them. By weaving together all of the challenges that society’s new condition presents, and by acknowledging and even embracing the connectedness of these challenges, we can naturally and necessarily set a course for a better post-COVID future — a future that includes post-crisis prosperity and well-being.

Rebuilding from the coronavirus means leveraging the insight and talents of the best and brightest minds and throwing away labels that have dominated, defined and paralyzed public policy discussions. Texas’ new condition demands a new license, a new urgency, and a new energy to take up new ideas and restart dormant conversations. Nothing can be sacred: a better future requires immediate boldness.

Old approaches no longer apply. The coronavirus response has brought technological and cultural transformations with it. The economy has been hit hard, and more damage — including likely budget cuts and business challenges —are looming. This is our new condition. We need a new playbook.

Further, leaders should work to navigate these challenges in ways that create wider benefits and a stronger foundation for our people, our state and the world around us. Our solutions will help other cities and regions struggling with similar questions.

The places that get ahead of these challenges — those that innovate, create, react more quickly and plan more effectively — will redefine what 21st century prosperity means. They won’t simply try to re-create an unreachable past. Instead, they will innovate, experiment and work to build a new future.

Like it or not, Texas is in a new and unprecedented race for innovation. We need to win it.

A new playbook means approaching everything with fresh eyes and without silos. Texans and their leaders should approach every topic — from health care and coverage, to schools and universities, to workers, to infrastructure and the economy, to the role of government itself — focused on our communities’ new condition and finding new ways of living and doing business.

Texas’ new condition empowers us to identify whatever is practical or feasible and be nimble enough to experiment — succeeding or failing quickly, evaluating outcomes, and moving on to the next thing. We should constantly consider and track gains, losses and lessons learned. We should plan and be ready for a wide variety of scenarios. And we must shift and grow to incorporate new needs and ideas.

We have arrived at a unique moment in history, and we now share a profound responsibility: to strengthen our state and its people in a world that has changed.

Sen. Watson represents most of Travis County and all of Bastrop County. He will step down April 30 to become the founding dean of the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston.