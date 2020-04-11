I am an old man and I am concerned about the coronavirus, but maybe not as much as you. We live in a rural area, not a congested city like New York, Chicago, or even Dallas/Ft. Worth, with proper precautions we should be all right. I am much more concerned about the fear it has created in our country. The fear created after the 9/11 attacks resulted in the Patriot Act, which allowed the government unfettered access to collect data on our everyday lives, phone calls, tracking our movements and who knows what else. I fear politicians will use this fear to their advantage to infringe on our freedoms even more.

Politicians may use the data already collected to implement restriction, for our own good, and directly interfere in our day to day lives, restricting when and where we get to shop and what we can buy, restricting travel (even down to state to state), deciding when and even if we get to vote.

Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Fear is a powerful tool and politicians expect the American voters to cower down before them and accept whatever they want in the hope it will protect US. The Greatest Generation did not cower down, WWII, WWI, the Civil War and even the Revolutionary War were fought for Our Freedom, not just theirs. It is time for today’s Americans to Stand Up and tell these politicians to get off our backs.

VOTE THEM ALL OUT.

John Hodge/Slaton