When this is over, cure our

health insurance system

Our health insurance system is on the brink of collapse — anyone who has seen a medical bill will confirm this.

On March 2, I had a simple surgery, but experienced a complication that landed me in the hospital for a week. Like Rick Grimes, a character in “The Walking Dead,” I emerged from the hospital to a changed world. Unlike Rick, I still have bills to pay – and my insurance was billed just over $250,000. COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization will doubtless have bigger bills. Multiply that by the staggering numbers projected, and it is clear the costs are unsustainable.

Health insurance companies traditionally pass on costs to consumers via higher premiums and deductibles. If that happened, I imagine that none of us would be able to afford our premiums next year. But imagine, too, those without insurance. After we’re done healing the sick, we must cure our health insurance system.

Mary Pritzlaff, Cedar Park

Practice distancing when

driving our highways, too

Now that most individuals are adhering to the request to keep a safe social distance between themselves and others — six feet — I would like to suggest that the same recommendation be applied to our highways, but obviously at even a much, much greater interval.

Why supposedly sane people drive bumper-to bumper at speeds of up to 70 mph and beyond escapes me. It can be scary out there. Our roadways are not NASCAR racetracks. Please leave plenty of room between you and the car ahead of you.

I'm surprised there aren't more accidents than there are.

Newt Hasson, Austin

President deserves credit

for trying to keep us safe

I must say something that is very important to me as an elderly lady who is one of those who probably would not survive being overcome by this new terrible virus. I cannot understand those who continually complain about the manner in which our president and his staff are attempting to handle this frightening situation. These are brilliant and caring people who are just attempting to keep us safe and alive.

Rose Klepfer, Bee Cave

No sympathy for those

who endanger others

Re: April 1 article, “Robstown pastor plans to continue services amid stay-at-home order” and April 2 article, “Faith leaders weigh reopening sanctuaries.”

Such disrespect for the lives of others is unfathomable. In the face of such disregard for those unfortunate to live in proximity to these zealots, it seems they should be identified with indelible ink on their foreheads. This would allow first responders and healthcare workers to separate them from those who had the misfortune to be their neighbors and focus on the innocent bystanders. The “believers” could also be excluded from the ventilator lottery likely to be put in place due to high rates of infected patients and Trump's inability to respond to the crisis in a timely and effective manner.

My devotion and love is to the first responders, healthcare workers, and essential workers, who risk their own lives to care for, protect, and save the lives of others. I have no sympathy at all for those who would take the lives of such valiant people and innocent bystanders.

Deb Bailey, Austin

Worshipers who congregate

should take a legal oath

I have a suggestion for church leaders and members who have decided that their right to congregate is more important than society’s right to protect itself against illness, death or disability, and further economic damage from COVID-19.

If they insist on violating social distancing guidelines, they should be required by an officer of the law, upon entering their church to place their hands on the Bible and swear that they will immediately get into their car as they exit the church, and drive straight home where they will remain in strict quarantine.

They should further state that they understand this will apply to each and every time they attend a service in violation of social distancing guidelines. Although one would assume that an oath to their God would be sufficient to require their compliance, it would be reasonable to also require a legal penalty if they violate their oath.

Dru Edrington, Georgetown