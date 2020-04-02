In these days of constant reporting on the coronavirus pandemic — along with shortages of hand sanitizers, bread, flour, bleach, water and toilet paper — it was great to hear about something that made me smile.

Proud mom Tessy Dorantes wrote in to tell me that her daughter, Grace, had recently completed her Stars and Stripes project for Troop 2912, American Heritage Girls of Cedar Creek, which is chartered by Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockne. This was a very personal project for her.

When Grace met with the Master Gardeners to choose a project in July 2019, they suggested several on which she might want to work. However, only one really spoke to her because of her prior history with it. You see, when Grace was a little girl, her dad, Martin, was the Cedar Creek Park Board president, and he was on the board when the Marshall Smith Butterfly Discovery Garden was initially constructed. Grace helped with some of the gardening.

Shortly after the garden was completed it was vandalized and then decimated by floods. Grace was very disappointed that her labor of love did not come to fruition. Her Stars and Stripes project was the opportunity to complete her vision.

Grace renovated the butterfly sculpture, added a new bed with flowers that attract monarch butterflies, installed pavers and added a concrete bench to this special butterfly waystation. Her new labor of love took more than 200 hours and months of planning, organizing, fundraising and leading the project from start to finish. Needless to say, her mom and dad are very proud of her and her accomplishment.

Gary Buckwalter, her project mentor, said that because of Grace’s efforts, the county received grant funding, and there are now plans to add bathrooms, walking trails and more. The park is located at 5550 FM 535 in Cedar Creek.

Congratulations to Grace Dorantes for a job well done. This is an example of “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.” Grace’s parents are wonderful, giving people whom I am very happy to know.

Is a rainbow awaiting us?

The coronavirus — and COVID-19, the illness associated with it — has done something that the threat of missiles, bombs and powerful armies has failed to do. It has essentially brought the world to a halt, or pretty much slowed things to a crawl.

It has also caused pain and suffering. It has exacerbated existing health conditions and brought about death for scores of people of all ages. It has wreaked financial havoc on businesses and individuals. We don’t know when this pandemic will end. However, when we can look beyond the scores of negatives, we may find rainbows lurking about.

I have heard tales of families actually sitting down together for dinner – without the TV on or cell phones in hand. My neighbor and her sons played a board game last night. My daughter, her husband, and their sons are working on a paint-by-number project. I have seen families out for walks and bicycle rides.

Might we again learn to communicate with those closest to us? Might we realize that we can survive and be happy without being constantly connected to our phones or Facebook or Instagram or Twitter or Snapchat or whatever app comes next?

And as for some of those empty shelves at H-E-B, have we learned that we can survive with only 15 types of ice cream, rather than 30 or more; or that we don’t need an aisle full of different types of sugary breakfast cereals; or 10 types of whole wheat bread?

Of course, we are Americans, and we want our choices. I believe in the free enterprise system, too. However, our country far outpaces even more populous countries in our consumption of natural resources, paper, fuel, etc. We can exist quite well on a lot less; just sayin’.

Help me wish a happy birthday

One of the consequences of our travel restrictions is that I am going to miss a very special day in the life of my son. He turns 50 years old on Friday. (I gave birth to him when I was very young.) His wife had planned an all-day open house for friends and family, and I had planned on flying out to celebrate with them in California.

However, since I am of an age where the coronavirus has shown to be very bad, and since I am fearful that I would need to be quarantined when flying back to Texas, I won’t be celebrating with my son and his family. Will you help me? Will you send him a “Happy Birthday” message?

His name is Wes Schaeffer. He is always stirring up stuff on his Facebook page, and his email address is wes@thesaleswhisperer.com. If you can spare a minute to send birthday wishes, please tell him his mom sent you. Thanks!

Until next time

That’s all for now. Until next time, be good to yourself. There isn’t much going on around here, but let me hear from you by email at mooreaboutbastrop@yahoo.com if you want to share an experience. Be safe and be well.

Remember: “Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end.” John Lennon