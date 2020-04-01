As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the American economy, it has forced business owners across virtually every sector to make serious adjustments in how they do what they do.

Because so many businesses have been forced to close their doors to the public, they have had to make painful layoffs. This is especially difficult for small businesses, which are the lifeblood of a local economy and places where a family atmosphere typically dominates the workplace.

No one wants to see any business of any size employing any number of people close. These are not just statistics. These are real places and real people contributing to society through the joy of work and the experience of connection.

But we have entered an age of uncertainty, and it is a time period which, for now, seems to have no end. During this time, there have been numerous appeals to continue supporting local restaurants and local businesses.

This is of utmost importance, and we join in this call.

And to that call we would add this: Please support and continue supporting local journalism. The work of journalists, showcased online and in print products in communities of all sizes, is also essential to a community’s well-being.

It is times like this when journalism shines most brightly. Questions are asked and answers sought from local leaders. That information is then delivered in a timely manner to people who need to know what’s going on. This is even more necessary when so many people have been asked to stay at home except for necessary trips.

It can be daunting to watch network news sharing stories of what’s happening in other parts of the country. Local journalists not only tell the stories of the community in which they live and make their lives, they do so in context, providing information and analysis for others who also call the community home.

Just as other local businesses are feeling the economic crunch that results from all activity coming to a virtual standstill, so also are local newspapers. For many years, these information providers have been trusted by local citizens. When something is happening that affects the community, by and large, people quickly turn to the local paper, whether that is online or in print, because it has delivered time and again.

The coronavirus pandemic is a health threat unlike any other in recent times, and it is also a massive news story with numerous moving parts. Journalists across the country are working hard to hold government leaders accountable, to keep track of the pandemic’s impact on local health-care systems and to tell stories of everyday heroes who have emerged in unexpected places like local grocery stores and coffee shops.

One of the responsibilities of journalism is to provide a first draft of history. Our goal is to provide the audience we serve with the most accurate, most informative, most comprehensive news report possible. Our resources are committed to delivering on that promise – during this evolving news story and throughout the stories, large and small, that will follow in the days ahead.

We are grateful for this community’s support of our critical mission, which has been and always will be community focused and community driven. We also hope that during these days of anxiety and uncertainty, you will continue to do exactly that.