By Sandra Minatra

There are those few among us who simply have the gift of an obvious and undeniable talent.

From the get-go of meeting Scott Dorsett, you were captivated by his artistic eye that captured unforgettable photographs. His haunting images span the spectrum of life.

Everyday moments portray ordinary folks at home, work, play. He deeply loved sports, as fans of Waxahachie athletics know so well. And there was never a spectacular sunrise or sunset that didn’t actually seem improved through his lens. A father and young son walking home from a game, a baseball swing or pitch or gritty gridiron action, rain-swept pavement reflecting our Disneyesque courthouse – he could translate any subject into what seemed like priceless visual art.

Straight-up news subjects were even imbued with his artistic eye. The Supercollider in Ellis County became an engineering work of art. Sensitive situations were conveyed tastefully but with emotion intact. His creative eye could transform a road crew paving a street into a memorable slice of life.

Scott captured timeless moments in the “bottle” of his camera lens, and then shared them tirelessly, generously, and endlessly with all of us.

My 14-year professional association with Scott left a thousand fine memories. More than a quarter-century later, one that still makes me grin is the wild and wonderful trip he and I and sports editor Jeff Osborne shared when we flew to the Houston Astrodome to cover a state 4A championship football game for our Waxahachie Indians. The 1992 game was a thrilling 28-24 win over the title holders looking for a repeat. Ours was a rare perfect 16-0 season – the stuff of sports dreams and legends.

Scott’s career was as a regional IT manager for TxDOT, creating computer-assisted diagrams for highway projects. In their own way, they were perhaps precision art. For years he juggled the intertwining of that career with his deep passion for photography. He breezed through The Daily Light offices and darkroom before breakfast, during lunch, and long after 5, and on weekends and holidays.

Scott’s passion was showing us our world through his camera.

Early retirement from the day job allowed him to further follow his heart into photographing his community. His presence on any sports sideline or news event was just a comforting fact of our lives. He rightfully earned accolades, including state and national awards as a photojournalist. Even so, not enough folks truly recognized the incredible quality of what Scott created.

That tragic accident three years ago decimated his world. But with the tender and tough support of his wife and family, and adoring community, he fought back like the valiant champion he was. He got up, relearned how to walk and talk, got back on the sports sidelines, back behind the camera and computer, back into a newsroom, keeping a grip on life as best he physically could.

Scott taught us more than we can ever repay.

To see everything in life with an eye for its inherent beauty. And to generously share that.

To fight beyond extraordinary circumstances to reclaim all that we possibly can of life.

To keep our hearts and humor strong.

To never abandon our passion for living.

We’ve all got some lengthy prayer lists these days. But if you were privileged to know Scott, say a prayer of gratitude for his life as a fine man and an incredibly talented photography artist.

And honor him by seeing the beauty, sharing generously, and living with passion.

Sandra Minatra is a former journalist and managing editor of The Waxahachie Daily Light who worked with Scott Dorsett from his start there in 1979 until 1993.