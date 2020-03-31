We are facing a public health emergency. Texans need to hear a clear message: Stay home unless you absolutely need to go out.

Gov. Greg Abbott provided a muddled version of that mandate Tuesday. His latest executive order tells Texans to minimize contact with other people unless they are providing or receiving “essential services,” such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, seeing a doctor, taking a jog or going to work at a critical job that can’t be done from home.

The governor’s order was an important and overdue step, one Abbott should have taken at least a week ago, when a Dallas-area hospital group warned that region could run out of hospital beds by late April if no action was taken. Now, with confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas surpassing 3,200 — and likely many more cases that haven’t been confirmed — the Texas Hospital Association and Texas Nurses Association have called for a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of this highly contagious respiratory disease.

Abbott delivered something like that Tuesday but was downright allergic to calling it a “stay-at-home” measure — even though it largely mirrors stay-at-home mandates already passed by dozens of counties and cities, including Austin and Dallas, which provide similar exceptions for essential outings.

“A stay-at-home strategy would mean that you have to stay at home, you could not leave home under any circumstances,” Abbott said Tuesday, making a misleading distinction. “That obviously is not what we have articulated here. This is a standard that’s based on essential services and essential activities.”

Abbott needed to provide a straightforward call to action that could be easily communicated to millions of Texans. Instead, he danced around with semantics and emphasized the list of allowable essential activities — including church gatherings, which at this stage could undermine social distancing efforts.

Abbott rightly took action in mid-March to ban public gatherings of more than 10 people, and to shutter schools, gyms, bars and restaurant dining rooms across the state. But he has dragged his feet on a statewide stay-at-home measure. Last week he asserted that “what may be right for places like the large urban areas may not be right at this particular point in time for the more than 200 counties that have zero cases of COVID-19.”

By Tuesday, 122 of Texas’ 254 counties had confirmed cases.

The coronavirus doesn’t stop at county lines. Nor are rural areas less vulnerable to the pandemic. To the contrary, the alarming rate of rural hospital closures in recent years puts these communities at significant risk of overwhelming their health care systems if there’s a spike in COVID-19 cases.

City and county officials enacted stay-at-home measures over the past week that covered about 90% of the Texas population, according to Statesman reporting. Still, about two-thirds of the counties, largely across rural areas, had no stay-at-home order. Some of those counties — think Guadalupe County, just outside San Antonio, or Midland County, next to Odessa — were providing conditions for the coronavirus to spread just outside population centers, undermining the sacrifices of neighbors who have been dutifully staying home.

Up until the executive order announced Tuesday, Abbott’s inaction left us with precisely the kind of “patchwork quilt” of regulations he has previously decried on other fronts, whether it was local tree ordinances, ride-hailing regulations or historic zoning ordinances. Those issues, which he found worthy of state intervention in the past, pale in comparison to the public health threat posed by the coronavirus.

Abbott finally, if reluctantly, provided a stronger statewide call for Texans to avoid unnecessary outings while this pandemic unfolds. Instead of tangling with semantics that might muddy the waters for Texans, though, the governor should focus on the bottom line: People should stay at home unless they have to go out.