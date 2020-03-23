Mail-in voting protects

voters and democracy

Holding elections this year is going to be a mess. Unique circumstances caused by COVID-19 has some thinking that we can't have elections and expose everyone to the virus, while others think that democracy is too important to let fear of crowds to interfere with the process.

The rest of us are implementing one-time answers to accommodate problems caused by this epidemic. The Legislature needs to do exactly the same thing.

Elections have too many moving parts to change procedures at the last moment, but an emergency session of the Legislature could quickly pass a straightforward, non-partisan bill providing that the general election in 2020 would be almost exclusively by mail. A very few voter locations would be provided, but materials would be mailed to each registered voter and and each of them could vote by mail.

Democracy and physical safety at the same time.

Everard Davenport, Austin

Universal health care

is a necessity

The current COVID-19 pandemic makes clear that universal health care in the U.S. is neither a right nor a privilege. It is a necessity, not just for individuals, but for the nation as a whole in terms of both health and the economy.

If that is socialism, then so are tax-supported police departments and fire departments — which we consider essential to a modern society.

It is time to get past the labels so all Americans can be at their most productive. That means universal health care.

Sara Laas, Austin

Trump’s response

should anger us all

Re: March 15 letter to the editor, "Dems use coronavirus for their political gain."

The writer said that the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus.

What are you talking about?

We do know President Donald Trump did not start the coronavirus. But every American should be angry how Trump handled this pandemic:

1) The delay in response.

2) The unavailability of testing.

3) The lack of reliable information.

4) The widespread of public panic is totally his fault.

It is his responsibility to keep Americans safe. Don't forget Trump is the one who dismantled the Pandemic Response Team that was in place.

Patricia Perez, Austin

Give outdoor jobs

to those needing work

The coronavirus is putting many out of work with economic stress to follow.

Now, with gas prices so low, would be a good time for governments to put people back to work outside where the virus may be more difficult to contract.

In particular, mowing and ridding the state highways of the invasive bastard cabbage, which is just now flowering, would be a most beneficial project.

Byron Tucker, Round Rock

Pandemic requires

outside-the-box thinking

We, the hoarders, in order to survive this crisis, are stockpiling toilet paper. Really?

And how about all you capitalists wanting smaller government? Bet you’re wanting Uncle Sam to be Big Daddy ‘bout now. And on the lunatic fringe, we have a knee-jerk congressmen proposing that to remedy economic havoc they should send everybody money.

Not all of us need that money, while $1,000 isn’t going to be nearly enough for the ones who do. And for those who need it, order all financial institutions that are insured by the Feds, or might need bailing out by them, to extend or suspend loan or mortgage payments until this is over. We need to pull together and think outside the box like FDR did almost 90 years ago.

And you one-percenters: Fasten your seat belts because you are coming along on this adventure too. Mansions and limos and yachts, oh my!

Baxter Lawrence, Austin