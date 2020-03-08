AGN Media Editorial Board

What should be an important milestone for the North Heights community took place earlier this week during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new business expected to bring quality jobs and renewed vibrancy once the project is completed.

When all is said and done, the result will be the North Heights Linen Service, a 25,000-square-foot facility expected to meet local and regional linen needs for the local health care complex.

The Amarillo Area Foundation has taken the lead as far as project funding, but additional financing also has been secured from Amarillo National Bank, FirstBank Southwest, First Capital Bank, First United Bank, Happy State Bank and Interstate Bank.

The foundation has been looking at this project since 2012, providing a $3 million loan representing an investment in the vision and surrounding community.

“We have an investment that is not a grant. It’s not a gift. It is a loan to the laundry. It’s secured against their assets,” Clay Stribling, the foundation’s president and chief executive officer, said. “They are paying it back to us. We are in the same position any other investor would be that we are expecting a return on investment. But we are giving them very favorable terms compared to what they would get from a bank or another institution.”

The foundation’s involvement demonstrates once again that creative, non-traditional approaches can often make all the difference. Although its investment is in a for-profit business, it is much more than that. “It’s an investment that’s going to make a tremendous difference in north Amarillo,” Stribling said. “When I think about all the things this touches, we look at grants and investments, and look at if this touches one of our core values – innovation, integrity, respect and collaboration. This hits them all.”

According to city officials, the first phase of the project is expected to cost $5 million for building and equipment. The business will be located at 601 W. Amarillo Blvd. Initially, the project will serve local needs before expanding regionally and beyond.

It is a welcome project that has been a long time coming. And it might be only a beginning.

“The project began about 10 years ago,” Puff Niegos, a member of the North Heights Linen Association, said. “The Amarillo Area Foundation really worked to bring folks to the table to make this happen.”

New businesses bring more than jobs to a community. They bring optimism. They bring hope. They bring expectations. Most of all, they tend to bring other businesses. The linen company will bring jobs to the North Heights area while keeping millions of dollars in the local economy and serving as a model for other possible projects to consider following.

Other benefits include bringing new sales tax collection for the city. The new business will be a worker-owned cooperative, giving employees the chance to become owners as they qualify.

“This means the beginning of resurrection for the community,” North Heights Advisory Association board chairperson Mildred Darton said. “It has long been neglected, overlooked and now with the coming of this facility, it will give the community the opportunity to own something that they never dreamed.”

According to project organizers, they hope to see the operation up and running by next year, providing 40 jobs to begin with and eventually expanding to 100 employees.

The project represents the very best of impact investing, where there are considerations beyond the black and white represented by figures. The numbers are still important, but there is more to it than that, looking at the possible investment impact in terms of people, potential and possibility. Quality of life holds the same kind of importance as return on investment. It’s a case of both, not one or the other.

Niegos was correct in calling it “mission-based investing.”

“If you are really going to be mission driven, your mission should be a part of every decision you make,” he said. “So how are we using our investment portfolio at the Amarillo Area Foundation to impact and make a better quality of life for the citizens in the Texas Panhandle? Yes, we could hand out money. But maybe we should invest in Main Street instead of Wall Street and take a portion of our portfolio and really make an investment in our community.”

Investing in visions that address a need through a sound business model is a formula for success, and one that seems ripe for repetition around these parts in the years to come.

Because dreams are never in short supply.