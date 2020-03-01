So many times we never have the opportunity to showcase good things because so many bad things are always happening. It seems, when referring to East Lubbock in the media, we often see bad or negative stories, but there are also great things taking place thanks to good people.

The East Lubbock Community Alliance is a group that has a mission of bringing people together. The ELCA meets the first Monday of each month with the objective of creating opportunities for individuals who live, work and worship in East Lubbock.

This group consists of individuals and businesses from a diverse background who have come together to try to make a difference. Two of the most significant events that happen annually are Paint the E-Side Blue, where the East Lubbock community comes together to celebrate the Estacado Matador teams as well as our young feeder pattern schools, and the Juneteenth Rise Up Celebration, which will happen June 19 –June 21. At this event each person in the city has an opportunity to come to Mackenzie Park and enjoy one another as we celebrate a historical day in which slavery was abolished in Texas, changing the lives of everyone, not just African Americans.

We celebrate through music, dance, competition, knowledge and, of course, food. These events always require many volunteers, participants, vendors, etc. so feel free to reach out and get involved.

Another great thing happening in East Lubbock is mentorship. Students have more opportunities to engage with positive adult role models on a regular basis. The Delta Gems as well as The Dunbar Melanin Girls Rock group are shaping women out of young ladies, while the Kings Round Table is looking for a way to engage young men in the community who could possibly be headed down the wrong path.

Our Community Youth Development Programs are doing a great job of keeping youth engaged through recreation; Guadalupe Parkway Neighborhood Centers and Rise Academy have started annual basketball league for boys and girls 3rd-5th grade. The CYD Leadership program through the YWCA has weekly sessions discussing leadership and mentoring at each of the public schools and Rise Academy each week. We hold weekly Wednesday night and Saturday sessions to provide students with an opportunity to engage with one another and gain leadership qualities through our 40 Developmental Assets Curriculum. The HEARD coalition has partnered with Hubcity Outreach and the YWCA to create a safe environment and have healthy conversations about drugs, alcohol and addiction.

The city is also trying to involve more individuals and groups from the community as well to inform citizens of things going on. The Unified Development Code held a meeting last week to give citizens the opportunity to ask questions and voice opinions on how land use was zoned. Their next meeting will be at 10 a.m. March 7.

Chris Mandrell and CitiBus are doing a comprehensive analysis of how we can improve the public transit system in Lubbock, which will allow more people access to their services for job opportunities and seeing different areas of Lubbock. Their open houses will be March 24-26. Being a voice at these events is important to create the changes we want to see. Even when things don’t go as we want, continuing to show up and be educated about what is happening is important.

There are plenty of good things going on in the community, and the best way to stay informed is to be involved. Building relationships is the way to gain trust, so it’s not always about what you hear or see, but taking time to get the experience and celebrate differences without preconceived biases.

AJ McCleod is the Director of Camps for the YWCA of Lubbock and East Lubbock Community Alliance Facilitator, a 2004 graduate of Estacado High School and a lifelong Lubbock resident.