Homeless perspective

missing in policies

We are students at Austin High School investigating the issue of homelessness in Austin. While we recognize the efforts made by the city to address this issue, we believe the current policies lack the direct perspective of the homeless.

After interviewing several homeless individuals in the community, we realized Austin’s policymakers need to hear from “people out here on the front line.” An interviewee, Bradley, explained that people experiencing homelessness have been through “a lot of stuff that they don’t want to talk about” and fight to “suppress these feelings.”

Our interviewees offered ideas, like addressing mental health issues and improving safety at the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless. Our hope is to expose the perspectives of Austin’s homeless population and encourage others to hear them out. We believe this will give people multiple perspectives on a multidimensional issue.

Rane Lewin and other concerned Austin High School students, Austin

Let other cities care

for their homeless

Re: Feb. 21 article, “Abbott offers Austin nonprofit $1 monthly rent for homeless campsite.”

After reading Philip Jankowski’s report in the Feb. 21 Statesman, I now understand the problem with the homeless transients in Austin. The transient female pictured in her tent became homeless in Indiana and then moved to Austin. Did she move to Austin just because she became homeless?

The help should first be for people who were Austin residents who had the misfortune to become homeless. If homeless people are not from Austin, maybe the city should instead buy them a room and meals for a day or two, then a bus ticket back to their town.

Take care of homeless Austin residents first. Let other cities take care of their own.

Pete Vera, Georgetown

Questioning the motives

of Trump’s supporters

Except for Sen. Mitt Romney, the reason for the cowardly actions of the GOP members of Congress is obvious: For the sake of power, they sold out their country, honor, moral values and souls. Their support of a dictator-in-the-making has empowered Donald Trump to make headway in destroying the separation of powers. The names of Mitch McConnell and others will stand beside that of Benedict Arnold for all of history.

What’s difficult to understand is why Trump supporters attend his clown-like rallies. Assuming these minions are aware that nearly everything Trump spouts is either an outright lie or distorted facts, I can only conclude they need to hear divisive talk, hatred, name-calling and racist implications.

Larry J. Massung, San Marcos

What does a nation do

after autocracy fails?

Bernie missed the mark on his Castro assessment. He should have instead used Cuba to illustrate the risky business of resurrecting democracy after autocracy fails.

Cuba under Batista was a cesspool of corruption, a playground for the rich and famous, while most Cubans lived in extreme poverty. You can understand why the takeover by Castro looked mighty good at first: free education, healthcare and agrarian reform that redistributed land ownership to the peasants. But the repressive regime that followed was just misery with a different name.

The question we should be asking now is how do we reestablish a stable democracy after it's been hollowed out by an autocrat whose minions see no evil and will protect him at all costs.

Rosayn Curry, Austin