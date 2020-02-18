The recent commentary by Igor C. Magalhaes airs some reasonable ideas about stopping human trafficking. It’s always timely for the U.S. to put trust in international bodies to investigate corrupt practices that contribute to unsafe conditions. It’s accurate, too, to point out that immigrants forced to wait in Mexico for asylum hearings in the United States — our government’s current cruel, unprecedented and unlawful policy — live in indefensible conditions.

But Magalhaes misses the mark by suggesting that sanctuary city policies in Texas and the U.S. plus the involvement of impoverished immigrants in the drug trade explains the flow of migrants and the risks of trafficking in Texas and other states.

Historically, families and individuals walking toward the U.S. have made such perilous treks for economic reasons rooted in vicious civil wars, political instability and/or natural disaster — not to help cartels ferry drugs. It didn’t help, again historically, that our government began stepping up deportations of people to the mostly unstable countries of Central America —though few deportees had been convicted of violent crimes.

As a result, some deportees created or joined massive organized criminal syndicates, terrorizing citizens and (alas) helping to fill the eternal U.S. demand for illicit drugs. Various reports indicate that while U.S. residents comprise 5 percent of the global population, they account for 25 percent of the planet’s demand and consumption of smuggled drugs.

And our government’s devotion to get-tough immigration policies has helped feed the creation of fearful gangs such as MS-13 and the 18th Street Gang. These pandillas are more than street gangs. They are highly organized, transnational criminal organizations that operate far beyond Central America.

Another aspect: As of November 2019, according to records reviewed by the Violence Policy Center, “military-style semi-automatic firearms easily available on the U.S. civilian gun market comprise a significant portion of the weapons illegally trafficked to Mexico and other Latin American and Caribbean countries.”

Experts further agree that dissolving such sophisticated criminal groups requires destination countries, such as the U.S., to look inward. Rather than relying on militarism or enforcement-only policies, a thoughtful examination of our society’s demand for drugs and our role in the global arms trade would prove helpful. The durable yet ineffective so-called War on Drugs leaves cartels with the market and firepower to sustain operations – including but not limited to extortion, kidnappings, femicides, family violence and trafficking.

Finally, blaming trafficking on American cities that choose not to help federal authorities identify and detain immigrants —-so-called sanctuary cities — doesn’t hold up. Research revealed by Cambridge University and via the Freedom of Information Act shows that sanctuary policies promote economic growth while strengthening trust in local police agencies — even reducing crime.

No reasonable person supports human trafficking. It’s vital that people know its real roots.

Garcia oversees volunteers for American Gateways, which has offices in Austin, San Antonio and Waco, provides legal aid to low-income immigrants in more than 20 Central Texas counties.