Legislators have chance

to denounce corruption

Yet again, with the Department of Justice reversing its position on the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone — who was convicted of obstructing Congress— the evidence suggests that the corruption in our government begins with the current administration in the White House.

And yet again, here is an opportunity for Chip Roy, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to stand against it. And yet again, I am unconvinced that they stand for anything worthwhile, like justice or democratic governance. Instead, it is clear they stand only for their greed. Sure, they might help those whose similar greed helps them fulfill their own, but certainly, they do not serve the least fortunate among us.

They do not serve the idea of justice. What hypocrites they are. What shells of human beings they have become. They deserve every rebuke for their myopia.

David Alcantar, San Antonio

Despite “great economy,”

millions still struggling

Re: Feb. 9 commentary, “The rich are different — and taxes are a big part of the story.”

In his commentary, financial writer Scott Burns wrote, “You can have an income from investments of up to $434,550 and pay taxes at a slightly lower rate than a median-wage worker with an income of $40,100.”

In his State of the Union address, President Trump announced that since he has been president, wages have risen 16% and markets have risen 70%. These two figures reflect the growing gap between the rich and poor in this country.

In spite of the "great economy" praised by some, millions of American families continue to struggle economically from paycheck to paycheck. It is long past time for a fairer share of the economic pie for American workers and families.

Luther Elmore, Austin

Take clue from Trump.

Only Biden can beat him.

Hands down, only Biden can defeat Trump.

Sanders and Buttigieg may have made a better presentation in the preliminary Democratic debates, but Biden has the vast experience and expertise and name recognition that none of them can come close to. Trump would “sweep” both Sanders and Buttigieg off the stage.

Why do you suppose Trump has tried so hard to discount Biden? Take this clue from Trump himself.

Marilyn L. Mackey, Georgetown

Can Texas’ senators

live with themselves?

“I have to live with myself and so I have to be fit for myself to know.”

That is a quote taught to my third grade class many years ago. It has stayed with me all these years as a reminder to do the right thing. I wonder if Sens. Cruz and Cornyn can look at themselves and believe they are fit to know after voting to acquit Donald Trump?

Judith Ruiz, Austin

President’s rhetoric

should be condemned

The hypocrisy exhibited by many of faith must stop. It doesn’t matter if you are a Trump supporter or not. Whether you are a Christian, Jew or Muslim, one thing is undeniable. It is simply wrong and unacceptable for the president of the United States, referencing Sen. Mitch Romney’s authentic and heartfelt justification for conviction (grounded in his faith), to arrogantly say as he did at the National Prayer Breakfast: "I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong nor do I like people who say, 'I pray for you,' when they know that's not so.”

Not only is this rhetoric intolerable but it is spoken by a man who cheated on his wife while she was pregnant and has committed many immoral deeds. Those who are religious and believe in moral principles should condemn this unequivocally and emphatically.

Richard Cherwitz, Austin