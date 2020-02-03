This week, the House Ways and Means Committee held a hearing on proposals for a national paid leave program. I am heartened that Congress is discussing the need for paid leave, but there is still so much to do to ensure that my family and millions like me don’t have to decide whether to take care of a loved one or go to work so we can pay the bills.

When my child was born, I was working in a child care center. We didn't have any type of benefit, no paid leave or paid sick days. My husband worked for a company that did not provide any benefits either. We had wanted to have a child for a long time, but this was a really hard time for us.

Because I had a C-section, my husband stayed with me and the baby for a week, and he wasn't paid at all for that time. I would have liked him to stay home longer, help take care of our son, let me get some sleep. But he had to go back to work and there was no one else who could help – we have no family in this country. When he came home after work, he would be very tired, and was not able to do as much as we needed.

With all the stress and lack of sleep, I had postpartum depression and wasn't able to breastfeed my son. The postpartum depression lasted for four or five months. I just wanted to be able to give my child all the love I had, but unfortunately I could not because I was so depressed. I had emptiness in my heart.

My baby did have insurance, but everything else was so expensive, and there was no way my husband could stop working. Someone had to pay the bills, buy diapers and clothing. If he’d had paid leave, he would have been able to be with his family, and this situation wouldn't have been so hard for all of us.

We are not alone. In the U.S., only 19 percent of workers have access to paid family leave through their employer. And in Texas, even unpaid leave under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act is inaccessible for 62 percent of working people.

Even now, both my husband and I have to work to provide for our family. My husband has a really hard job in landscaping. He's breathing in dirt and chemicals that make him sick, but he still has to work every day.

We try to stay healthy but that isn’t easy. Last year, I had to have surgery to remove my gallbladder. l work now in housecleaning and had to go back to work too soon. That has made it hard for me to recover. But our ability to pay the rent and provide for our son is affected if we miss work even for a day.

It breaks our hearts that we have to decide between making sure we can pay for my family's expenses, or take care of our son and ourselves.

I know that change is possible when working people come together. For years I have been active with the Workers Defense Project in Austin. They’re part of the national Paid Leave For All campaign, and I’m now a member of its Worker Advisory Group.

February 5 is the 27th anniversary of the Family Medical Leave Act. While momentous, it is a reminder that workers need more than unpaid leave. Many workers don't qualify for FMLA. And of those that do, families like mine can't afford to go without pay for weeks on end.

We need a national paid leave program that is affordable, covers all workers and all kinds of care – because everyone should be able to be there for the ones they love.

Badillo is a leader with Workers Defense Project in Austin. She’s been an activist for over 10 years for immigrant and worker rights.