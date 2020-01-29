Praise for chancellor’s

criticism of professors

Re: Jan. 23 article, “Texas A&M’s John Sharp bashes scientists in letter to Harvard president.”

Kudos to Chancellor Sharp for his letter to Harvard's president requesting a rebuke of the pointy-headed professors who criticized red meat consumption.

As the proud grandfather of a member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, and an admirer of Chancellor Sharp's wise and informed leadership, I join in and add to his criticism.

I would add that the Harvard professors, who represent a decidedly inferior educational institution, should be required to spend every weekend shining Aggie boots. This is a task that they are undoubtedly much more qualified to perform, as opposed to opining on subjects about which they apparently know nothing.

Lee Leffingwell, Driftwood

Politicians should stop

tweets and collaborate

Across the city we provide poop bags so people clean up after their pets. Because we hate dogs? No, because of the environmental impact of pet feces. Signs remind us littering is “unlAWFUL,“ and is subject to huge fines. This holds true whether the feces is from a dog or a human, whether the trash is from a scofflaw or a person camping.

The city will rescue a dog left exposed to the weather without food or water. Yet somehow we are “compassionate” when we settle for allowing our homeless neighbors to survive in a makeshift tent between traffic lanes surrounded by trash and bodily waste?

Our city council's street-sleeping policy is not good enough. Politicians should quit trading tweets and work together to move our neighbors to safer, clean campgrounds immediately.

Treat them at least as well as a stray dog. Rescue them to designated campgrounds.

Sandra Boone, Austin

Continued support

for Trump perplexes

I would like to ask my Republican friends who watch Fox News and support this president in spite of his over 16,000 lies since he took office: How can you support this man when his defense of his actions is, "I did it, so what?"

He refuses to support his innocence with any documentation of the "perfect" phone call, refuses to let his officials testify, and stonewalls any attempt to get to the truth.

How can you continue to support this man?

Mark Dennis, Lakeway

Democrats will be sorry

when Trump wins again

This impeachment is a joke and a bad one. The leftists started yakking about impeaching Donald Trump after he was elected and before he was even sworn in.

Trump had the audacity to defeat the chosen one and this didn’t set too well with the left-wing Democrats. The economy is good and unemployment is at a 50-year low, and Nancy and the gang can’t stand it. The Dems will be weeping and wailing when Trump is reelected in 2020.

Jim Kilpatrick, Austin

Senators, honor oaths

and stand up to Trump

Donald Trump has admitted that the White House is withholding evidence: "Honestly, we have all the material. They don't have the material."

Voting against subpoenaing White House documents will always be a stain on the records of Sens. Cornyn and Cruz. They should be ashamed of themselves for putting party over the rule of law. The American people deserve better.

Trump’s lawyers are lying about the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, cross-examining and the timing of aid to the Ukraine. How can our senators uphold their oaths while going along with this?

I implore them to break with the pack and stand up for principles and help expose Trump’s corruption. It’s the honorable, Texan thing to do.

Kelly Henley, Austin