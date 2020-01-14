Abbott should address

the underlying issues

Re: Jan. 10 article, “Abbott orders state troopers to patrol downtown Austin.”

Here we go again, Abbott sending the Department of Public Safety to patrol Austin, blaming liberal policies.

This has become a GOP trope, selecting a perceived liberal city to scapegoat, blame, and denigrate. Under Trump’s GOP they targeted San Francisco for national GOP ire only because it’s Pelosi’s home district. But apparently the GOP believes their base thrives on putting others down simply by slapping on the “libruls” label.

Recently Abbott decided to join the base-appeasing fray and start bashing Austin. The thing is, this is a human problem — every city in Texas must deal with homelessness and drugs and violence, whether conservative or liberal.

Austin tried the camping ordinance, without much success, but at least they attempted to deal with the issue instead of slapping blame and providing no real solutions. Good governance requires dealing with underlying issues, not posturing (patrols) and scapegoating.

John Gossett, Cedar Park

At least the shooters

weren’t homeless

Re: Jan. 12 article, “4 Austin shootings in less than 24 hours; 1 dead, 3 injured.”

Headline in Sunday's paper: "4 Austin shootings in less than 24 hours; 1 dead, 3 injured." I am so grateful that Gov. Abbott took action immediately to protect us from the threat of gun violence.

Oops, what's that you say? Oh, never mind.

Well, at least the shooters weren't homeless.

Robert Baumgardner, Austin

Actions against Iran

won’t make us safer

Some people who have not made up their minds about Trump's actions against Iran are asking if there might not be good reason for assassinating Gen. Solelmani. However, there doesn't seem to be a valid justification and it could get much more involved.

I am a disabled Korean War combat veteran. I volunteered for that war and believed at the time we were fighting it to stop the Communist movement. At 90 years old, I don't think I am so easily fooled anymore. The conflicts and wars we have been involved in since World War II have cost us trillions of dollars, and mangled and killed hundreds of thousands of our young people and for what purpose? Rich people have gotten richer.

The actions Trump has taken with Iran will not make us safer. They were taken without advice from people knowledgeable about world conflicts.

Edward V. Harris, Pflugerville

Boeing executives

deserve punishment

A culture of bottom line corporate greed and incredibly callous management at Boeing has cost 346 people their lives, but all I am reading in the press is: 1) how much money Boeing could have saved if they had done the right thing, 2) what a bunch of clowns designed that airplane, and 3) that the chief executive in charge of Boeing during the tragedy, Dennis Muilenburg, is leaving the company with about $80 million in stock options and other assets.

I would like to know why he isn’t headed to jail with the others who, documents have revealed, knew they should have delayed putting those trusting passengers on the 737 Max.

Enjoy your ill-gotten gains, Mr. Muilenburg, while the once trusted company you were supposed to lead falls apart, suppliers lay off thousands of employees, and the families of 346 of your fellow human beings remain crushed by grief.

Mary Ley, Austin