Board deserves praise

for a difficult decision

Re: Dec. 27 article, “Year in review: Top local stories. No. 3: School closure plan draws months of fire.”

Thank you for placing the Austin Independent School District’s decision to “downsize” the district near the top of your 2019 stories.

As you pointed out, the AISD trustees should be congratulated on making that very difficult decision. Being a school trustee is the toughest job in America, and it is especially tough for this board. They deserve our thanks and admiration.

Raymond Ellison, Austin

President’s actions will

lead to another war

This order by the president was the wrong thing to do. All it did is raise the hate more.

I expect to see Iran leaders go after our president and his family. Why could he not have a sit-down conversation and attempt to solve the problems? By doing what he did he has only started another war, which means thousands more of our troops will die also. Stupid!

Jim Denton, Gatesville

Congress must approve

any further escalation

I am writing to condemn Trump's assassination of Qasem Soleimani, who was no doubt a terrible person and enemy of the U.S., but whose wanton murder will undoubtedly lead to a massive retaliation that the Trump administration is incapable of handling.

What was the legal justification for this attack? Was any thought given to the grave danger in which this places our troops and diplomats abroad? Congress must approve any further escalation.

Trump is a volatile egomaniac and cannot be trusted with war in the Middle East. This is also a calculated distraction from the latest revelations in the Mueller Report and the Ukraine scandal. The Senate must call witnesses and hold a fair and open impeachment trial. Our democracy depends on it.

Noah Masterson, Austin

Timing of Trump’s order

is far from coincidence

Wag the dog? It is hardly a surprise that when we awoke Friday morning the media was not talking about impeachment and Ukraine, the major headline of prior weeks. The story now has changed suddenly and dramatically.

I don’t think I am being a cynic to suggest that the timing of Trump’s Thursday order to kill the top Iranian general is far from a coincidence. Wouldn’t we be naïve to assume that this president is reticent to use war as a political strategy — to change the narrative and rhetorically extricate himself from the new and mounting evidence about his inappropriate and illegal actions in Ukraine? After all, Trump is the master of deflection and projection, of shifting the topic and doing precisely what he has accused others of doing. On numerous occasions in the past he wrongly predicted that President Obama would attack Iran in order to get reelected.

Richard Cherwitz, Austin