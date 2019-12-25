Times can be challenging

for homeless children

The holidays are a time to socialize with loved ones and celebrate the possibilities of the New Year. However, for the 4.2 million young people who are homeless in the United States each year, the holidays may be challenging.

At the National Runaway Safeline, we work to keep runaway, homeless and at-risk youth safe and off the streets. We do this through prevention programs and crisis intervention services, including our 1-800-RUNAWAY hotline and online services, which are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

In 2019, we connected young people to shelter, food, counseling, a bus ticket to a safe place, a non-judgmental ear and much more. We ensured that more than 100,000 youth had the resources and connections they needed to stay safe.

All children deserve to be loved and protected during the holidays, and always. Find out more about the National Runaway Safeline at 1800RUNAWAY.org.

Susan Frankel, CEO of the National Runaway Safeline, Chicago

Essay was a love letter

to hope, peace and love

Re: Dec. 17 article, “‘Good grief’: Holiday lessons from ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas.’”

Abigail,

I’ve never written to any journalist (that I can remember) but felt compelled to send a note after reading your wonderful essay on “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

I can’t believe that you are in your early 20s and in your first writing job. Your article was brave and heartfelt, and your insights are wise beyond your years!

Coincidentally, I am 54 — same age as the show! — but it wasn’t until later that I came to appreciate the Charlie Brown special.

Your poignant article absolutely nailed it — the holiday culture, then and now. But particularly the absolute truth that there are more people in our world who, despite (often because of) our more digitally “connected” world feel increasingly “less than,” especially during the holidays.

Thank you for sharing your story — it couldn’t have been easy, but what a wonderful love letter to hope, peace and love — at a time we all need it most!

Angie Hartel Patterson, Austin

A kind and gracious

act in the grocery line

Recently while checking out at H-E-B I reached for my wallet and it wasn't there. I panicked trying to remember what had happened to it. I told the cashier it might be in the car, and she said not to worry she would hold my groceries.

Then the very nice, attractive lady behind me said, don't worry, I'll pay for the groceries! I was flabbergasted and thanked her profusely, wishing her a merry Christmas. I took off with my groceries hoping to find my wallet in the car, and yes, thankfully it was there.

I want to thank this lovely, thoughtful lady for making my day. I will be forever indebted.

Larry Holland, Georgetown

Replace differences

with more civility

Greatly exacerbated by social media, the conservative/liberal divide appears to have turned into great chasm with less flexibility between opinions that could bridge between alternate perspectives.

It’s bad enough that teens and adults appear to prefer playing games or texting to verbal communication, but what is brewing now is a contempt for any conversation that doesn't align with one's world view. Even worse than contempt for other views is the entitlement to aggressive attacks on their person or property. How can anyone think its acceptable to interrupt someone's meal or go to their jobs and scream in their faces just because their perspective is different form yours? Where has civility gone?

What about a focus on comity or mutual benefit? Family should support those they love even when not agreeing with them.

I wish you all a Christmas dinner of warmth and laughter with people you love.

Jeanne Harrington, Austin

Praise for concert and

’snowbird’ life here

To those to were not present at the Il Divo concert on Dec. 11, you missed a wonderful couple hours of fine entertainment. I had a great experience from start to finish.

Polite helpful staff, from the security people outside to the ushers in the venue, The crowd was also polite. There was no pushing and shoving, or bellyaching about a slow elevator.

I’m a fifth-year snowbird and loving every minute of it.

(Thanks too for Ken Herman — good way to start the day.)

Richard Iezzi, Kyle