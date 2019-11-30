Think carefully about

rewriting land code

Re: Nov. 19 article, “Adler suggests more housing everywhere.”

The code controversy continues, and I hope more thought goes into the code rewrite than did the recent homeless situation.

I valued the zoning restrictions that afforded our neighborhoods some protections against the persistent intrusion of developers. Traffic will only become more onerous and a hazard with which pedestrians and bikers will have to contend. Kids, the few who still attend neighborhood schools, will be at risk on their travels to and from school. Our trees and vegetation that help to buffer the noise, provide our shade and mitigate the effects of the summer heat and pollution are fast disappearing. Creeks and tributaries that feed directly into our drinking water source are unable to mitigate pollutants and will be subject to additional flooding due to the great increase in impervious cover.

Growth is part of a dynamic city, but the new code requires more comprehensive input before it is enacted.

Peter Ellis, Austin

An apt portrait of a

corrupt administration

Nov. 23 commentary, “The president and his now corrupt old party.”

I’m not sure what was more eye-catching in the Opinion page, the caricature of the White House engulfed in a dumpster fire, or the opinion written by Paul Krugman.

I only pray the dumpster fire singes the corruption therein. The Republican Party has become the extension of a corrupt businessman to whom no bank in America will lend money, thus pairing him with corrupt leaders such as Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan. Trump’s collateral? America.

Krugman emphasizes: “The GOP is a thoroughly corrupt party. Trump is a symptom, not the disease, and our democracy will remain under dire threat even if and when he’s gone.”

Remember, there is no challenge to Trump bribing Volodymyr Zelensky to smear the Bidens. The GOP is complicit. The shining star in this travesty is our unbiased professionals in the State Department — even under the Trump administration.

Robert White, Round Rock

Corporations as people

is an idea to change

The American experiment of a nation for the people, by the people, died nine years ago when the Supreme Court declared corporations are people and therefore have the same rights as people.

Now corporations have the right to spend billions of dollars to buy politicians to advance their agenda for profit at their leisure. Until Citizens United is revoked, all complaints are moot. We lost our moral compass, our dignity and our respect the moment corporations were declared "people" by a nefarious Supreme Court ruling. Until we fix this amoral disgusting hypocrisy, we deserve the moniker "the ugly Americans."

Craig C. Budreau, Austin

Lawmakers have a choice

in which side to take

Members of Congress can either support President Trump or support the Constitution. They cannot do both.

It will be interesting to see who is a patriot and who is a lapdog.

This letter is not meant to shame any politician, as they are all very obviously immune to that. I am an independent and have voted for both Democrats and Republicans, so don't label me a "never Trumper."

Robert Petersen, Austin

Rangers plan continues

our nation’s decline

Re: Nov. 24 article, “Trump: Park rangers to patrol borders.”

It was interesting to read this article on Sunday’s front page.

What's next, mailmen and meter maids?

What should be next is getting rid of this fool before he finishes destroying our country. I'm talking to you, Moscow Mitch.

Send Donald to the border and build the wall around him.

Andy Rogers, Austin