Here is a provocation that might just be true: The most important moment in the impeachment battle thus far did not take place in the halls of the Capitol or even in the bars and cafes of the republic of Ukraine, but in Ankara on Oct. 17, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey met with Vice President Mike Pence and agreed to a cease-fire in northern Syria, thus limiting the scope of the moral and strategic debacle created by President Donald Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds.

I’m not suggesting that the American public cares more about the Kurds or the lines of political control in Syria than it does about abuses of presidential power. I am suggesting that part of the country relies on general heuristics rather than the specific details of presidential misconduct to determine when it might support impeachment.

We have exactly two impeachment case studies in the modern era, Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon. The differences are grist for competing partisan interpretations: Liberals can argue that Clinton survived the process and Nixon didn’t because Clinton’s crimes were minor things and Nixon’s met the “high crimes” bar, while conservatives can argue that Clinton survived and Nixon didn’t because Republicans were more honorable in 1974 and Democrats more partisan in 1998.

But the simplest explanation is that Nixon didn’t survive because his second term featured a series of economic shocks while Clinton’s second term was the most recent peak of American power, pride and optimism. Under this theory, neither the nature of the crimes nor the state of the political parties matter as much as whether an embattled president is seen as presiding over stability or crisis, over good times or potential ruin.

One reason Trump managed to get elected was that the waning years of Barack Obama’s second term felt chaotic and dangerous across multiple fronts — with the rise of the Islamic State, the Russian seizure of Crimea and the Ukrainian quasi-war, a modest increase in crime and a series of terrorist attacks domestically, and a version of the child migrant crisis that has recurred under Trump.

The Trump era has been arguably calmer than 2014-16. Meanwhile the economy has grown steadily.

It’s possible to persuade lukewarm voters to turn on him; you can see it begin to happen in the polling data when his party pursues unpopular policies or when his personal chaos seems to produce a real political breakdown. But when a feeling of stability returns, these voters drift back toward mixed feelings, lukewarm support, dislike leavened by skepticism about removing Trump via impeachment rather than the 2020 vote.

Which is why it mattered that the impeachment debate began at the same time that Trump was stumbling badly on foreign policy with Turkey and the Kurds; it gave some of these voters (and the swing-state Republican senators who represent them) a feeling that maybe this time everything was going to fall apart at once.

The pattern in polling since might not reflect some dramatic failure by Democrats to make the case or some dramatic success for the Trumpian defense. Instead, it might just reflect the fact that the situation in Syria seems to have temporarily stabilized, the economy is fine and there are voters who will support removing a president when the world seems to be falling apart, but if it’s not, then not.

This reality doesn’t make a case against impeaching Trump when his conduct is basically asking for it; an impeachment process can be morally correct even if it’s unlikely to succeed. Nor does it prove that impeachment will hurt the Democrats in 2020.

Rather, it just makes a case for a certain modesty in all analysis. It might just be the case that in our system, it takes a clear cascade of disasters to preemptively remove a president, even a manifestly corrupt one.

Douthat writes for The New York Times.