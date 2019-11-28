Plea to put country

ahead of blind loyalty

To my elected officials, Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and Rep. Chip Roy:

Do you still seriously believe the debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine that meddled in our 2016 election and not Russia? Breaking news: The U.S. Senate was actually briefed by American intelligence officials that Russia fabricated the hoax that Ukraine, and not Russia, meddled in our 2016 elections!

Maybe you are all believers in the “deep state conspiracy theories” that our intelligence agencies are all out to get Donald Trump? Since when did the GOP start to take more notice of far right crazed lunatics like Alex Jones than our own intelligence officials? The GOP has become the Party of Fakery and Lies! Enough is enough. It is time we got back to focusing on the facts and doing the right thing. Please put your country before misguided loyalty to Donald Trump.

Brian Clark, Austin

Thankful for push to

improve our nation

My Thanksgiving inventory of “thankful” includes RV travels from my Alpine-Big Bend home; now in Harlingen, where my parents were winter Texans.

I’m thankful for reconnecting with the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Hidalgo County, where I spoke recently. Every church needs a sermon about good and evil from time to time.

I’m thankful for President Donald Trump. He’s been the catalyst ending our political lethargy. Unitarian Universalism informs: “We can either enable (or ignore) the evil around us, or we can help overcome it.”

I’m thankful for Texas papers publishing my letters concerning these important issues. Americans have begun reclaiming political power while ending the ravages of Trumpism. Our nation is finding its moral bearings once again.

Barry Zavah, Alpine

Take care with what

is pegged as socialism

Re: Nov. 22 letter to the editor, “With misgivings, he would return senators to office.”

A letter writer indicated that he would vote for an admittedly corrupt candidate before he would vote for a “socialist.”

I know that socialism is a boogeyman term, but it might be helpful to be clear on what we are talking about. If you take “Social” Security and Medicare when you reach 65 or become disabled, drive on socialist funded streets and roads, rely on socialist funded fire and police departments, and support the largest socialist funded organization in the world, the U.S. military, then I might maintain you are something of a socialist.

Right now, every other major civilized country in the world except the U.S. has a more or less socialized form of medical care, which is less expensive, more effective and covers every last man, woman and child within its borders. How is Medicare For All something to get so worked up against?

C. K. Roberts, Austin

Take look at how you

can help homeless

Re: Nov. 24 commentary, “There are people behind the homelessness.”

The commentary by Tim Mercer says a lot about the homeless situation.

Doug goes to his son's games and then goes back to Austin Resource Center for the Homeless while his son and the son's mother go to their home. His son's mother should help him find housing if it is not convenient for him to live in the family home.

Also how will the son feel as an adult knowing that dad was left living on the street while he and mom lived in a nice home? If families would help their own who are homeless to just a little degree, that would improve the homeless situation greatly.

Barbara Boyne, Lago Vista