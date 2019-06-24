Our legislators forgot

about retired teachers

While I think Texas teachers were well deserving of the salary raise given by the Texas Legislature, retired teachers were once again left out the loop.

I retired 15 years ago after devoting 40 years of my life to educating and guiding young people. But since my retirement, I have not seen one — I repeat, not one — cost-of-living raise.

When I was in the Army, I got the sense that Congress didn't mind you dying for your country, just don't live long enough to collect any benefits. Texas legislators want our teachers to do an outstanding job of educating our youth but soon forget about teachers once they retire.

As Riley would say, "What a revolting development this is."

Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth

Create security lanes for



airport non-passengers

Re: June 15 article, "No pass? No problem: Austin’s airport puts ticketless terminal access on its radar."

For the first few years, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was open to non-passengers who could go through security to send off and greet their friends and family.

Taking them to the airport early was no problem as we could enjoy the music before the flight. And many times we came earlier than the expected time of arrival to listen to the music and have a drink before our friends and family arrived. Sometimes we hated to leave the music to walk over to the gates to see them off or greet them. Ha!

I do think that extra security lanes should be set up exclusively for these non-passengers so as not to overload existing lanes, and a maximum limit may be appropriate too. The extra costs should be covered by additional food, drink and goods sold.

John Hoopingarner, Lakeway

An offer to move homeless

to the front at City Hall



Here is the deal, Mayor.

At Congress and Ben White homeless folks have established a home under the overpass: a barbecue grill, picnic table, tent, trash container and a bucket-toilet.

I would like to suggest you have it removed. Should you not elect to do so, how would it work if I got Two Men and a Truck, and paid the homeless people there $300 if they would let me move them to the yard there in front of City Hall. That way you can look at it. I'd like to have an answer within 30 days.

Berry Cox, Austin

Checks on assault rifles

shouldn't be debatable

Re: June 21 letter to the editor, "Too much hyperbole in letter on shootings."

Such simplistic logic is what got us into this morass where the fig leaf of the Constitution gives mentally unstable people access to automatic assault weapons.

We may never be able to ban them completely in a country so divided but perhaps we can agree to 1) a waiting period, 2) background checks and 3) licensing requirements (with penalties for those who do not register). The difference between a can of gasoline and a match and an assault rifle is right in the name. The rifle has no other use but to kill and the high-powered ones are used to kill as many as possible.

Sens. Cruz and Cornyn, and Rep McCaul, grow a spine and lead on this issue. It shouldn’t be debatable. Founding fathers had only a one shot blunderbuss available. Assault rifles outside of war are immoral.

Helen Carvell, Austin