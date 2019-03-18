If you’ve never made homemade pasta noodles, give it a try. There’s no reason to be intimated by flour and eggs. A food processor and the attachments on a KitchenAid mixer make quick work of preparing the dough.

PASTA NOODLES

2 cups all-purpose flour plus 1/3 cup for board and extra for sprinkling

3 eggs

Combine the flour and eggs in the work bowl fitted with the metal blade. Pulse a few times briefly to combine the ingredients. Then process using long pulses only until the dough forms a ball around the blade, about 1 minute.

Turn the dough out onto a pastry board and knead with the palm of your hands as you would bread dough, pushing it against the board and turning it constantly, until it is smooth, elastic and not too soft, about 5 minutes.

Adjust the rollers on the pasta machine to its widest setting. Cut dough into six equal portions and lightly dust each portion with flour. Feed dough through the rollers, dust with flour, fold into thirds and roll through again, adjusting the roller width each time until you reach the desired thickness.

As each portion reaches the desired thickness, place on a clean dish towel and cover with another dish towel. Repeat until each piece is rolled.

Change the roller attachment to the cutting attachment and feed each sheet through the cutter, and then carefully place the noodles on a drying rack while you cut the remaining sheets.

Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil. Lightly salt the water and add pasta. Cook for 5 minutes and drain. Serve immediately.



— From Williams-Sonoma Kitchen Library, “Pasta”



If you don’t have a pasta roller, Cooks Illustrated provides a simple alternative.

Shape the dough into a 6-inch cylinder; wrap in plastic wrap. Let rest for at least 1 hour. Divide it into six equal pieces. Reserve one piece; rewrap the remaining five.

Working with the reserved piece, dust both sides with flour and press the cut side down into a 3-inch square. With a rolling pin, roll the dough into a 6-inch square; dust both sides with flour.

Roll the dough to 6 by 12 inches, rolling from the center of the dough one way at a time, then dust it with flour. Continue rolling until the dough is 6 by 20 inches, lifting it frequently to release it from the counter.

Transfer the dough to a kitchen towel and air-dry for about 15 minutes. Starting with the short end, gently fold the dried sheet at 2-inch intervals to create a flat, rectangular roll.

With a sharp knife, cut the dough into 3/16-inch-thick noodles. Use your fingers to unfurl pasta, then transfer to a floured baking sheet. Repeat with remaining 5 pieces. Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil. Lightly salt the water and add pasta. Cook for 5 minutes and drain. Serve immediately.



CREAMY PARMESAN ALFREDO SAUCE

You’ll need a rich, creamy alfredo-like sauce for those fresh noodles. Try this version and you may never purchase jarred sauce again. As an alternative to the peas, substitute steamed chopped broccoli, carrots or asparagus.

1/2 stick butter

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups green peas or other chopped veggies

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan

1 lb. cooked and drained fettuccini noodles

In a large skillet, over medium heat, melt butter. Add cream. Stir constantly and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat to low; add nutmeg and vegetables and remove from heat. Gently stir in Parmesan and add a few red pepper flakes, if desired.

Pour over freshly cooked fettuccini noodles. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan.



-- Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com for more than eight years. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.