Regarding scooters, who's

the irresponsible party?

Re: March 1 article, "Austin police could begin ticketing unsafe scooter riders."

Nine months into the onslaught of motorized scooters on Austin, the city will “push for increased regulation of the swarms of downtown scooter riders and could empower police to issue citations to riders they deem irresponsible.”

Irresponsible? Dear fellow Austinites, do you deem it irresponsible to encourage people to get on flimsy scooters and venture into Austin traffic, with no protection, not even a helmet, nor safety instructions? Those details are left to the seven big companies who are profiting from this experiment, as revenue and injuries are mounting up.

When the scooters are not in the streets, they are on the sidewalks terrorizing pedestrians, or they are zooming gleefully around Lady Bird Lake even though they have been banned from that trail.

The City Council’s plan is to turn these problems over to the overworked police so they can deem which scooter riders are irresponsible.

Mary Willis, Austin

Immigration policies

need to be changed

Re: Feb. 7 commentary, "We need immigration policy that secures our values, borders."

My name is Amy and I am a student at Vista Ridge High School.

When reading the editorial, some of the questions that I had were: How did you feel toward Trump's remarks? Did you know anyone personally that had their parents deported? How do you believe that the immigration policy should change?

Having been born in a family of immigrants from Mexico, I know the fear of losing my parents due to the bad immigration process. Both my parents have been going through the process of getting their papers, which has not been efficient due to the government shutdown and has not really advanced due to the current president’s belief of what America’s immigration policy should be.

I agree that immigration policies should be changed like everything around the world changes.

Amy Perez-Estrada, Cedar Park

Flexible hours would

ease traffic congestion

We are now encouraged to share rides, as if it is practical to find people who live close to each other, work in offices close by each other, and have the same work hours.

Even in the early '80s in Houston we had flex time to alleviate traffic density. We could begin any time between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and finish our workday 9 hours later, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. You committed to a certain schedule. Thus the office was staffed all the time from 7 a.m. till 6 p.m.

I chose the earlier start and hit the freeway at 6 a.m., before rush hour got bad, and ditto on the way back, making very good time.

Molly Shannon, Austin

Carbon tax support

is worth taking note

Economists are notorious for our disagreements. All the more noteworthy that the four former chairs of the Federal Reserve, 27 Nobel laureate economists, and over 3,300 other economists (self-included) recently signed the "Economists’ Statement on Carbon Dividends."

We agree that our nation should address global warming and do so with a gradually increasing carbon tax. We like that the tax will create a clear market incentive to phase out fossil fuels. We urge that the revenue generated be returned to U.S. citizens via equal lump-sum rebates. We anticipate that the majority of people, including the most vulnerable, will receive more in “carbon dividends” than we pay in increased energy prices.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, crafted to establish a carbon tax and dividends, has been introduced in the U.S. House with bipartisan sponsorship. This effective, efficient, and fair approach to climate stabilization warrants bipartisan support.

Emily Northrop, Georgetown

Party's embrace

of Trump puzzling

From a rambling speech to a declaration of a national emergency on the border, "fake news" and then jetting off to the winter White House to play golf again all weekend while his family's business profits from the trip, yet another week passes with more and more evidence that Donald J. Trump is a huge conman, prolific liar, a serial spousal cheater and a racist with no moral compass.

Trump is nothing more then a dime-store Putin wannabee who has arguably committed obstruction of justice on more than one occasion while holding the title of POTUS. What is there to like, much less respect, of this man? Is this the best we can do? Why has the Republican party so embraced this guy when he is such an abhorrent person? My guess is they all signed non-disclosure agreements in the voting booth.

John Greenway, Austin