Obituary: Bobbie Glen Fulton Cockerham

Bobbie Glen Fulton Cockerham, 85, of Burleson, Tx, passed from life to death to life January 3, 2021 following a brief illness. Bobbie was born in Vandervoort, Arkansas on April 23, 1935. She was a graduate of Dallas Sunset High School and worked as a radiology technician and nurse at Chester Clinic in Lancaster and at Lancaster ISD. Bobbies family and friends were her chief priority. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend to many. She dispensed love, wit, wisdom, and acceptance without reserve.

Her generous spirit and kind heart were a blessing to everyone. We rejoice that she is now dancing in heaven. Bobbie is survived by her son Lon Cockerham and wife Marian Cockerham of Cleburne Tx, daughter Sherry Brooks and husband Ted Brooks of Burleson Tx, son Bret Cockerham and wife Carla Cockerham of Slocum Tx. She will be dearly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Gordon Cockerham, and parents Paul and Gwen Smedley Fulton. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 11, at 12:00 pm at Red Oak Cemetery, Red Oak Tx

Published on January 08, 2021