Martha Jane Ellis

March 13, 1936 - Dec. 25, 2020

Martha Jane was born at her Grandparents' home in Mountain Peak, Texas, on March 13, 1936, to Sterling Hyram Adair and Myrtle Estelle Morgan. She passed away on Dec. 25, 2020, at the age of 84.

Jane is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Joe York Ellis; daughter, Jo Lynne Shepard of Boise, Idaho; son and daughter-in-law, Morgan Ellis and Lesa of Maypearl, Texas; grandchildren, Darryl Shepard of Boise, Idaho, Lindsey Bisbee and her husband Steve of Boise, Idaho, Joe Reece Ellis of Maypearl, Texas, and Samantha Jane Ellis of Maypearl, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Lili, Mason and Noah; and a nephew, Nelson Barbee.

Jane was preceded in death by her father, Sterling H. Adair; mother, Myrtle E. Morgan Lawrence; three brothers, Thomas H. Adair, Nelson Lawrence, and John T. (Sterling, Jr.) Adair; sister, Frances Lawrence Barbee; grandparents, Willie Rankin Morgan, Mirtie Estella White, James P. Adair and Lela Wicker Adair; and twin infant grandsons, James Michael and Cole Morgan Ellis.

Jane was married to her “Buttercup” Joe York Ellis of 67 years on June 5, 1953. She graduated from Maypearl High School in 1954.

She was a devout Christian and a lifelong member for the Maypearl Church of Christ. She was known for her infectious smile and her quick-wit personality, kind and compassionate heart.

After graduation from high school, Jane worked several clerical jobs and continued her education, while caring for her family, to gain a Human Resources Specialist certification. She went to work for American Liberty Oil Co. of Dallas for 21 years and took a medical retirement in 1986.

Jane was a cancer survivor of ovarian cancer in 1980, ovarian metastases in 1986, BRCA2 breast cancer in 1992 and 2019, and bone cancer in 2019 from which she was unable to tolerate the treatments in her elder years.

Jane loved caring for and spending time with her family. She had a passion for researching history of all her family and spent many hours, days, years with her best friend, Jenna, doing genealogy research.

Joe and Jane took many trips abroad with loving friends and gained the title of “The Herd.” She was an artist and made many beautiful oil paintings. She and Joe were bridge partners, where they took many trips to bridge clubs and she gained her Silver Life Master with the American College Bridge Association. She was a member of the Daughter of the American Revolution.

Published on January 07, 2021