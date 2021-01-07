Donald Franklin Mills

Donald Franklin Mills, 65, of Waxahachie, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. He was born on Dec. 1, 1955, in Paducah, Ky.

A private graveside service will be held for the family on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

In addition to being a passionate Cowboys fan, Don enjoyed participating in classic car shows, where he proudly displayed his own vehicles. He was an active member of First Baptist Church, Crandall.

Don is survived by his sons, Mike (and wife Susan), Justin (and wife Jarrica) and Nicholas; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; and brothers, Denny, Steve and Ronnie. He is also survived by his grandchildren whom he loved making memories with: Natalie, Catey Jane, Weston, Troy and Luke.

Don was preceded in death by a son, Gregory (Greg); sisters, Mary and Sue; and brother, Richard.

To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas. (972-937-2211.

