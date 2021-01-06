Margueritte “Louise” Cordova

Margueritte “Louise” Cordova, age 91, passed away Dec. 30, 2020, at her home in Waxahachie, Texas.

She was born Nov. 19, 1929, in Stockville, Neb., to Avery and Oma Ione (Knight) Hinton. Louise was one of 17 children three of whom died as infants.

Formerly of Pueblo, Colorado, she worked for Pueblo School District 60 for 23 years as a school bus driver. She was a state champ in archery in Colorado and also enjoyed crossword puzzles, gambling and travel.

Roylynne took care of her mother the last four years. May God bless her. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her six children, Terence (Cassy) Cordova, Rhonda Cordova, Bruce (Loraine) Cordova, Tara Hoffman, Roylynne (Ike) Hill and Kevin (Shelia) Cordova; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; siblings, Hazel Rucker, Francis Hinton, and Marvin Hinton; special friends, Marie Jackson and Theresa Martinez.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Raymond Cordova; her parents, Avery and Oma Ione Hinton; and siblings, Frank Hinton, Archie Hinton, Dorothy Taylor, Leona Mann, Leora Fraser, Ethel Sinclair, Alvin Hinton, Daniel Hinton, Ezra Hinton and Carl Hinton.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas.

Published on January 06, 2021