Gary Michael Stevens

Gary Michael Stevens, 71, lost his battle with COVID-19 on Jan. 3, 2021.

Gary graduated high school in 1968 in Shelbyville, Indiana. He made the best decision of his life on Aug. 15, 1981, when he married the love of his life Laurie (Ames) in Elkhart, Indiana.

Over the years Gary took pride in, and made his living in, the manufacturing industry as a supervisor. He loved the state of Texas and made it his home when he moved the family there in 1995.

Gary loved the town of Maypearl and was very involved in the community. He was a member of the Zoning and Planning Committee, the Lions Club, he was also an active member of FBC Maypearl, and enjoyed coaching youth basketball. One thing Gary absolutely loved the most was watching his kids and grandkids play sports. Gary was known as “Boppa” to his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many honorary grandchildren. He was also a loyal member and coffee drinker at the Waffle House.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Francis Stevens; his sister, Karen Miller; his brothers, Larry and Keith Stevens; and his granddaughter, Jacquelyn Stevens.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Laurie, of Maypearl, Texas; children, Dawn Elrod and family of Shelbyville, Indiana, Wendi Ogden and family of Shelbyville, Indiana, Melissa Arellano and family of Midlothian, Texas, Amy Pike and family of Killeen, Texas, Jodie Windsor and family of Waxahachie, Texas; his adopted children, Ryan and Aubrey Stevens, of Maypearl, Texas; his nephew of whom he took guardianship, Aaron Stevens, of Maypearl, Texas; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and honorary grandchildren.

A visitation is scheduled for 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Wayne Boze Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of life starting at 3 p.m. Interment will be at Oak Branch Cemetery following the service.

Flowers will be accepted through Wayne Boze Funeral Home and there is a financial account set up through the Cowboy Bank in Maypearl, Texas.

Published on January 07, 2021