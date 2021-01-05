Obituary: Marion “Mark” Herbert Carlton

Marion “Mark” Herbert Carlton, 90, of Houston, Tx passed away on October 25th, 2020. Mark was laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery on Friday December 18th. He was born in Waxahachie, Tx to Grover H. Carlton and Ruby Floyd Butcher on January 27, 1930. He graduated from Waxahachie High School in 1948. Mark was a great soldier and patriot and attained the rank of Corporal while serving in the Korean War as a Combat Motion Picture Cameraman in the U.S. Army’s 71st Signal Corps. Mark helped document the beachhead invasion on September 15, 1950 in Incheon, Korea and received a Bronze Star Medal for rendering meritorious service as an official Signal Corps Motion Picture Cameraman covering combat operations in Korea. Mark was also wounded by an exploding enemy mortar, which tragically killed a Marine officer between him and the explosion. Mark remained forever grateful for that officer's sacrifice. Following his Honorable Discharge from the Army, Mark continued in the motion picture field and was an early pioneer in the medical motion picture industry. He went on to work for Baylor Medical School, UT Health and MD Anderson. One of the great privileges of Mark's life was producing and managing, “The Health Report” with the late Dr. Red Duke.

He later married the love of his life, Patti, in 1980. Mark often relished that Patti was the supreme blessing in his life. Their much-admired enduring love story was based on their mutual love and deep faith in God. Mark was preceded in death by his beloved spouse, Patti Whitmire Carlton, by his parents and four siblings, Mildred Ruby (Carlton) Robnett siblings, Esther Poovey, Lt. Col. (retired) George H. Carlton Sr, Dorothy Carlton Hedin and grandson, Tanner Waterman. Mark loved his family dearly, and is survived by his sons, David Driskell and wife Melissa, Brian Waterman, Craig Driskell and wife Lesley; brother-in-law, Senator John Whitmire; grandchildren, Kelly Waterman and wife Brittany, Jaycob and wife Bridget , Joshua, McKenna, Katie, Jacqueline, Daniel; great grandchildren, Sawyer and Mason and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the UT Health, Mark H. Carlton Memorial Fund.

Published on January 05, 2021