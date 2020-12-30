Obituary: Ronald Newman Hunter

Ronald Newman Hunter, age 79, passed away on December 28, 2020, from complications following a stroke. He was born in Fort Worth, TX, on December 16, 1941, to Joel Frank and Edna Gerock Hunter. He grew up in Fort Worth and graduated from Paschal High School in 1961. In 1965, he earned his degree in Accounting from East Texas State University, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi fraternity and met his future wife. He married Marilie Allday on August 20, 1965.

Ron served in the U.S. Army from 1967 - 1969, working in the Adjutant General’s Corps in Seoul, Korea, from 1968-1969 and earning the Army Commendation Medal for his service. He and Marilie then settled in the Dallas area, where he worked for over 50 years as a CPA. They raised their family in Red Oak, TX, and spent a few years in Waxahachie, TX, before Marilie’s death in February 2020. He recently retired to Conroe, TX.

He is survived by his children, Angela Vaughan, and husband, John, of Austin, TX, and Chris Hunter, of Dallas, TX. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Evan, Makayla, Oliver, Willa, and Kate, and by his faithful canine companion, Lily.

Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held later in the Spring. Please consider a donation in his memory to the Ellis County SPCA, https://elliscountyspca.org/donate.html

Published on December 30, 2020