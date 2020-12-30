Obituary: Lougenia Elizabeth Williams

April 8, 1970 ~ December 28, 2020

Lougenia “Gena” Elizabeth Williams, 50, of Alvarado, Texas passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Gena was born in Dallas, Texas on April 8, 1970, to the late Billy Jack and Jean Ann Williams. Gena was a graduate of Waxahachie High School. After high school, Gena went to work for Christian Fidelity Insurance for five years then went to work for several other insurance companies over the last 26 years. Gena was well known for never meeting a stranger, accepting everyone as they were, and recognizing the good in all. She touched the hearts of everyone she ever met through her kind and giving soul. She is survived by brother Mark (Tammy) Williams of Waxahachie, Texas and one sister, Nancy (Brentley) Byers of Alvarado, Texas. Her greatest accomplishment was being “Gigi” to her three nieces Candice (Chad) Pardue of Midlothian, Texas, Lauren (Jason) Burns of Waxahachie, Texas, Katie (Zackery) Boykin of San Antonio, Texas; her two nephews Ryan (Casie) Williams of Waxahachie, Texas and John Byers of Alvarado, Texas; and her great-nieces and great-nephews Colton, Cayden, Riley, Kameron, McKenzi, Bryce, Korbin, and Karter.

The family of Gena asks that you carry on her memory by paying it forward, helping those in a time of need, and loving unconditionally.

A memorial for Gena Williams is pending at a later date.

Published on December 30, 2020