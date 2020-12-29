Obituary: Terry Phillip Luckie

Terry Phillip Luckie, 61, of Waxahachie, Texas passed away at his home on Friday, December 25, 2020. He was born in Greenville, Alabama on June 11, 1959, to Bobby Phillip Luckie and Mary Allene Sowell Luckie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Bobby Phillip Luckie, Mary Allene Sowell Luckie, one brother; Roger Lee Luckie, and one sister; Linda Kay Luckie Alaniz.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty-two years; Mary Ann Diggs Luckie, one daughter; Christie Luckie Kubitz and her husband; Randy Kubitz of Waxahachie, Texas, one grandson; Wyatt Kubitz of Waxahachie, Texas, and two brothers; Richard Luckie of Waxahachie, Texas and Bobby Luckie of Dunn, North Carolina.

He was a member of Wagon Wheel Cowboy Church. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, football, and cooking, but playing with his grandson, Wyatt, trumped everything!

