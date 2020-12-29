Obituary: Barbara Louise (Lou) Childress

Barbara Louise (Lou) Childress passed away peacefully during an afternoon nap on October 31, 2020 at her residence in Garland, Texas at the age of 77.

She is survived by her Daughters, Sharon Moody & husband, David of Mesquite TX and Susan Bode and boyfriend, Wes Fields of Royse City, TX. Grandchildren- Charles Bode II and wife, Madelein, Danielle Abbe and husband, Josh, Aaron Bode and wife, Heather, and Jarrod Bode, Great Grandchildren- Joseph Perez, Sophia Abbe and Ruth Mae Abbe. As well as many other family members, friends and co-workers.

Lou was born on December 4, 1942 in Osceola, Texas. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Gwendola Pendleton Hopgood, Father, Elvin Sims, stepfather Odie Hopgood and ex-husband, Jimmy J. Childress as well as many other family and close friends. Lou retired from Montgomery Wards and Inwood National Bank. Her most recent love before retiring from Garland ISD Transportation Dept. was the special needs students she aided on the school bus. They loved Ms. Lou and she loved each and every one of them. She had a way with these kids and provided kindness, compassion, love, encouragement, and inspiration to each of them.

With each passing year she loved spending time with her family, gardening, making quilts for her family, making sourdough bread and Date Nut cake for her daughters.

A private memorial service will be held for immediately family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to your favorite charity, church ministry or to UNT Health Science Center – Willed Body Program, Fort Worth Texas.

Published on December 29, 2020