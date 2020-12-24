Christopher Elder

Christopher Elder, age 40, passed away Dec. 20, 2020, in his home due to complications from COVID-19.

Chris was a proud father to three wonderful children. The roles of follower of Christ, peace officer, and father were paramount in his life.

Chris was a graduate of the Navarro College police academy, and served the community of Milford, Texas, as a Police Officer. The police department of Milford, Texas, and the first responders in the surrounding community were considered family by Chris.

He was a life-long fan of Texas Rangers baseball. His Christian walk was a key part of his life. Chris was a member of Victory Baptist Church of Waxahachie, Texas.

Christopher Elder was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Dorety Elder; father, Billy Elder Sr.; and brother, Billy Elder Jr.

Chris leaves behind his sister, Rhonda Adair; his beloved children, Logan Elder of Waxahachie, Texas, David Elder of Dallas, Texas, and Alexandria Elder of Dallas, Texas; and David and Allie’s mother, Jeanne Marie Elder of Dallas, Texas.

