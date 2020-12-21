Devona Kay Coulson

May 17, 1975 - Dec. 17, 2020

Devona Kay Coulson was born on May 17, 1975, in Waxahachie, Texas, to Brenda Kay Helton and Dewey Wayne Coulson. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her wife and fur babies on Dec. 17, 2020. Devona started dating Angelique on April 4, 2004, and they later married on Nov. 10, 2018.

She received her nursing degree from McLennan Community College. She loved being a pediatric nurse and her little patients more than anything. She loved to kayak fish, going to the coast in Rockport to fish with her friends, taking beach trips to Mexico, playing softball and soccer and sitting outside with her goats and dogs.

Devona was an avid animal lover who loved all animals, but especially her dogs, Shadow, Willie, Abby and her favorite goat, Ninny and the rest of the herd. Anyone that knew her knew she loved animals more than most people. There wasn’t an animal that showed up at her house that wouldn’t be fed and loved on.

She was a reality TV junkie and a huge Chicago Bears fan. She was little, but it did not stop her from being a spitfire and saying what she had to say. Devona had the biggest heart and loved so many but the love she had for her niece, Taliayah, was known by all, as she doted over her from the very beginning. She touched the lives of so many and will be greatly missed.

Devona is survived by her wife, Angelique Deyette of China Spring; son, Dominic Krueger; mother, Brenda Beck; father, Dewey Coulson and fiancé Wilma Graham; sisters, Rona Seeton and husband Greg, and Faith Coulson; niece, Taliayah Ezell; and brother, Robert Beck.

She is preceded in death by her stepfather, Justin Beck.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Waco or the Scleroderma Foundation.

Visitation for family and friends is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. before the service on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas.

Published on December 21, 2020