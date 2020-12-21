Allie Marie Lewis-Lacey

Allie Marie Lewis-Lacey, born on July 9, 1942, in Waxahachie, Texas, passed away on Dec. 11, 2020, in Gilbert, Arizona.

She and her husband, Louis Lacey, shared 60 happily married years until his death in 2019.

Her parents, Allen Lewis and Juanita Dixon-Lewis; son, Lewis Lacey Jr.; and brother, James Lewis, also preceded her in death.

Allie, a loving and caring person, chose to train at St. Joseph’s School of Nursing after graduating from Turner High School. Always in the quest for knowledge, after raising four children, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business/Marketing from the University of Northern Colorado. Her varied career path included LVN Nurse, Audit/Accounting, Assistant Director of Community Programming, and Market Research/Statistician.

Allie’s life was well lived. Her loving spirit positively influenced and guided so many. She will be sorely missed. Our memories of so many happy times will help us through the tremendous sadness.

She leaves a host of family and friends to cherish her memory.

Published on December 21, 2020