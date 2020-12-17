Sharon O'Dell

Sharon O'Dell, born April 7, 1952, passed away at the age of 68 on July 4, 2020.

She is survived by her loving husband Gary; daughters, Sara, Amber, and Chelsea; and eight grandchildren.

She lived a life of being a wife and best friend for more than 40 years of marriage; nurse of 26 years; a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many.

As a nurse, she enjoyed helping others feel better when they were sick or injured. As a mother always being supportive and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and going to church with her husband and friends.

There will be a memorial service at her home on Jan. 18, 2021, at noon for all family and friends to gather in remembrance.

Published on December 18, 2020