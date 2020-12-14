Obituary: Roy Gene Harris

Roy Gene Harris, 86, passed away in the late afternoon Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born to Monroe Olin Harris and Althea Etta Risser Harris Byars September 7, 1934 in Italy, TX. He had 8 older half siblings and two brothers. At age 9 he lost his father, and took time off school to begin picking cotton during the harvest to help support his family. Because of his dedication to his family, he never quite caught up in school, and dropped out completely in the 6th grade to go to work full time. When he was 12, his mother married J.O. Byars, and Roy gained 9 step siblings and a stepfather who trained him in building, his lifelong trade.

In September of 1956, his younger brother Jackie set him up on a blind date with a school friend, and on January 4, 1957, 3 months and 8 days later, he married the love of his life and wife of nearly 64 years, Joyce Mathers. They lived in Waxahachie for 8 years, and then moved to Maypearl in 1966, joining the Maypearl Church of Christ at that time. Together, Roy and Joyce had 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren, and numerous “daycare kids” who called him “Peepaw”. As a couple, they maintained close friendships for over 50 years with Jim and Gail Evans, Jimmy and Sondra Ledbetter, and Don and Cene Hinde.

During his life, he worked on skyscrapers for Greater Dallas Construction and Acoustical Services of Dallas, was a homebuilder with his dear friend Jim Evans, and owned and rented homes throughout Maypearl and Waxahachie. He taught his daughter Gail how to build homes and apprenticed many others, faithfully passing on his trade. He loved hunting, especially with his son Garry on their land in south Texas. Together with Joyce, he hosted the family’s Saturday morning coffee dates that Gina especially loved. He loved football, bologna sandwiches, singing, and most especially Jesus. He truly loved everyone and excelled at showing his love through his actions.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and grandson David Morrow. He is survived by his beloved wife Joyce, his son Garry and wife Jamie, daughter Gail and husband Brent Taylor, daughter Gina and husband Scott Morrow, son Glen and wife Samantha, and 10 granddaughters and their husbands and children. He will be sorely missed.

Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Wayne Boze Funeral Home.

Services to celebrate Roy’s life will be Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Maypearl Church of Christ in Maypearl, Texas. Interment will follow at Oak Branch Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wayne Boze Funeral Home.

Published on December 15, 2020