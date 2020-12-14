Obituary: Marilou B. Terry

Marilou B. Terry, 95, of Texas, and currently residing in Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, December 12, 2020.

Marilou was born in Cleburne, Texas, on October 23, 1925, to the late Albert Hall Bigham and Myrtle Virginia (Edmondson) Bigham. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Fred Terry, whom she married on December 30, 1966, in Waxahachie, Texas.

Marilou is survived by her daughter Sammie (Paul) Hurley of Bellefontaine; two grandchildren: Greg Armstrong of Waxahachie, Texas, and Traci (Stephen) Markert of Raymond, Ohio; five great-grandchildren: Bailey and Collin Armstrong of Waxahachie, Texas, Lauren, Jacob, and Kyle Markert of Raymond, Ohio; a sister Merle Bigham Shaw of Waxahachie, Texas, and a sister-in-law Glenna Bigham of Waxahachie, Texas.

Marilou worked as a bookkeeper at Roy Lee Manufacturing for many years. She loved to play cards with her sisters.

There will be no services at this time for Marilou. Her cremated remains will be interred in Maypearl Cemetery, in Maypearl, Texas, at a later date.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, Ohio

Published on December 15, 2020