Obituary: Doris Marie Woodard

Doris Marie Woodard went home to be with the Lord early Friday morning, December

11th, 2020, with her daughter and grandson holding her hands. She passed very peacefully at the age of 88 and reunited with the love of her life, her granddaughter, and many family and friends.

She was born to Henry and Lillie Endler on February 14, 1932, in Bristol, Texas. After

graduating from Ferris High School, she started her career at Sears Roebuck in Dallas,

Texas. She later went to work for H. Y. Walker, CPA, which became Birch Fincher &

Company. She retired after 30 years in 1997.

God and family were the most important things in her life. She was a member of South

Prong Baptist church for 58 years.

She married the love of her life, John P. Woodard, on January 28, 1962. They raised 6

children together. They made their home in Waxahachie, Texas, and she lived there until

her death. Doris is survived by her 6 children, James Woodard and wife, Chong Suk, of

San Antonio, TX; Johnny Woodard and wife, Alice, of Waxahachie, TX; Jerry Woodard

and wife, Robin, of Longview, TX; Joe Woodard and wife, Alterra, of Garland, TX; Jackie

White and husband, Jimmy, of Rockport, TX; and Rhonda Phillips and husband, Gary, of

Oak Leaf, TX. She is also survived by her only sister, Midge Douglas, of Dallas, TX and 8 grandchildren: Greg Phillips, Jeanine Penland, Jamie McCabe, Robin Woodard, Jared

Woodard, Judd Woodard, Rome Maxwell, Jeffrey Woodard, and Justin Woodard; 23

great-grandchildren and 20 great-great grandchildren as well as many loved nieces,

nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, John P.

Woodard, in 2006; her granddaughter, Lizzie Phillips, in 2019; her father, Henry Endler,

mother, Lillie Nicholas, step-father, Ralph Nicholas, great-nephew Sgt. James R. Barrett

and many other beloved family members.

Doris loved to dance. She would rather dance than eat. Many times, she and J. P. would

clear a dance floor while onlookers watched. After J. P. was gone, she had her grandson at dances and still going strong. You could even find her “boot scootin” around with her

walker in tow. She loved Country Music and Southern Gospel. Until the day she died, she wanted every hair in place, her nails done, and to be dressed to the tee. Doris Woodard was the veritable “energizer bunny” and “the life of the party.” Banging her own drum and marching to her own beat she shared all of who she was – her sense of humor, her opinion, her persnickitiness – with all of those she loved.

Published on December 15, 2020