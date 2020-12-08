Obituary: Jeremy William Morgan

On Sunday, December 6, 2020, Jeremy William Morgan went to be with the Lord at the
age of 44. Jeremy was born on June 5, 1976 in West Memphis, Arkansas, to William
and Thelma (Young) Morgan. He spent his early years in Arkansas, and then was
raised in Waxahachie, Texas. He played on the State Champion football team in 1992,
and graduated from Waxahachie High School in 1994. On July 12, 1997, he married Teri
Susanne Butler. At Southern Methodist University, Jeremy was a four-year letterman
and graduated with honors in 1998. He and Teri raised three children, Addie, William,
and Hannah in Waxahachie, and Jeremy coached little league, baseball, softball, and
basketball for his children and countless other young ones. After many years in the
business world, Jeremy chose to step back and pursue the Lord’s calling on his life to be
a high school football coach and teacher. He taught and coached at Waxahachie High
School from 2016 to 2018, and began at Forney High School in the fall of 2018.
Jeremy was a beloved husband, a devoted father, an esteemed brother, a cherished
son, an admired uncle, and a friend to many. He had a relationship with the Lord from a
young age, and he lived his life so that others may come to know the Lord too. Jeremy
was a man of integrity, who did things not for the glory or praise, but because they were
the right thing to do. He was a man of his word, and was wise beyond his years. Jeremy
knew how to have fun and celebrate life’s victories, but did not shy away from walking
through the valley with those who needed him.
Jeremy was an example of Christ in the way he loved his family, his students, and his
athletes. Jeremy’s love for his wife was unwavering; they were teammates in all that life
took them through. As a father, he lived out the principles of a “R.E.A.L. Man:” he
rejected passivity, empathized with others, accepted responsibility, and led
courageously. It was not just something that he talked about, but something that he
modeled for his children and everyone around him. Jeremy valued knowledge, and was
eager to impart it to each student in his classroom. He loved teaching because he got to
share his knowledge. He loved coaching because he got to share his heart. It was his
joy to see boys grow into men, and to be a part of each of their stories on and off the
field. Many lives, young and old, in both Waxahachie and Forney were impacted by
Coach J-Mo because of his care and intention to be present. He lived out AYGATT- “All
You Got, All The Time,” not just in front of the team, but his family, friends, coworkers,
and most importantly, the Lord. He was a good and faithful servant to the end.
Jeremy is survived by his wife, Teri, his three children, Addie, William, and Hannah, his
father, William, his mother, Thelma, his brothers, Joshua and Jonathan and their
families, and a host of others. Visitation will be at Connect4LIFE Church (1971 John
Arden Dr, Waxahachie, TX) on Wednesday, December 9, 6-8pm. A funeral service will
be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Waxahachie Bible Church (621 N.
Grand, Waxahachie, TX) at 1 o’clock p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an account set up in Jeremy’s name at
Interbank in Waxahachie, TX. All donations will be used to create a scholarship fund in
his name.
