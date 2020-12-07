Obituary: Ronald “Ron” Alan Young

Ronald “Ron” Alan Young, a former Midlothian resident, lost his 21-month battle with cancer on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born in Lansing, Michigan, Ron was preceded in death by his loving mother Stella M. Young of Richardson, Texas, his loving father Robert J. Young of Montgomery City, Missouri, and loving sister Diane Young of Alvarado, Texas. Ron leaves behind two beautiful ex-wives Carol H. Young of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Peggy O. Carter of DeSoto, Texas. Ron also leaves behind four wonderful children, Richard D. Young of Fort Worth, Texas, Derrick A. Young (and fiancee Angelina Alejandre) of Waxahachie, Texas, Candice Young of Stamford, Connecticut, and Kyle Young of Grand Prairie, Texas. Other family includes Ron’s loving brother Raymond O. Young and devoted wife Francis of Alvarado, Texas, loving sister Robin Corbett and devoted husband John of Manitou, Kentucky, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Ron was very well known for bowling, fishing, camping, and grilling out with family and friends. Ron served in the Army for several years as a Radio Operator before working as a Machinist and Supervisor at Commerce Grinding in Dallas, Texas, where he retired after working there for thirty years. A private burial was held at the DFW Memorial Cemetery in Grand Prairie, Texas the day after Veteran’s Day. Funeral procession line was led by Wayne Boze Funeral Home of Waxahachie, with eldest son Richard behind the casket, and family and friends following behind. The American Flag that draped the casket, was honored and presented to second eldest son Derrick, who also served in the military.

Memorial was limited to family and close friends. Ron’s motto was “Anyone can be anything they want to be if they put their mind to it.” Ron Young will be missed.

Published on December 07, 2020