Michael Wayne Foster

Michael Wayne Foster was born Dec. 11, 1983 in Corsicana, Texas, to Michael Gene Foster and Penny Grier.

He is survived by his son, Drake Foster; mother, Penny Vestal; stepfather, Corry Vestal; brothers, Wesley Ledbetter and Kennith Gober; sister, Misty Ledbetter; grandparents, Patsy Grier and Sandra Foster; his good friend, Jeff; and numerous family members of Ellis and Navarro counties.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Gene Foster.

Michael lived as he died — fast and on fire. Funny and loving wild as the weeds.

He loved and adored his son Drake.

He will be truly missed.

A memorial service is pending due to the pandemic.

Published on December 03, 2020