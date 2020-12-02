Virginia Marrero Lobb

Virginia Marrero Lobb, 84, a resident of Waxahachie, Texas, and parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, died peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

She was born in Waveland, Mississippi, and was an alumnus of St. Anthony’s in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She and her husband lived in Kentucky, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, Delaware, and ultimately Waxahachie, Texas, where they moved to with their children in 1981.

She served her community as a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Altar Society and as a volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul. Virginia enjoyed gardening, antiques, mysteries and classical literature.

She was a dedicated wife and mother who provided a beautiful, loving home for her family. She loved her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law like they were her own siblings. Her intuition and humor endeared her to her many friends as well as her children and all of her nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James Wilson (Jim) Lobb; her parents, Alvin Clarence Marrero and Virginia Elizabeth Marrero (née Bourgeois); and six brothers, Alvin, Lucien, Louis, Raymond, Rene, and Donald.

She is survived by her son, Dan Lobb; daughter, Aimee Lobb Rockwood and son-in-law Gary Rockwood; daughter, Jennifer Lobb and her fiancé Elliott Carpenter; and granddaughter, Rachel Rockwood.

Services will be held on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020, with a visitation from 9-9:30 a.m. at the Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Louis Chijioke as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Waxahachie City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas.

Published on December 03, 2020