Obituary: William Spivey

William Spivey 63, of Waxahachie, TX gained his angel wings in the early morning of November 25th, 2020.

William was born in Nuremberg, Germany on December 14th, 1956 to Rosiemarie Hofmann. At the age of 5, his mother married his adopted father Jerry Spivey and they resided together in Duncan, Ok., where he grew up, and then met and married the love of his life, Janet Spivey. In the 40 years they have been married they were blessed with three children, two son-in-laws, and four grandchildren.

He was a beloved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, and Papa. One of his biggest blessings was being a father and grandfather. His children and grandchildren called him their hero, and even as adults, still see him that way. He was always there for them through their ups and downs, and taught them to enjoy every moment that life has to offer.

A little over a year ago, he received another blessing when he was able to meet his biological brothers and sisters: Bubba, David, Becky and Ann for the first time which brought him tremendous joy in his life.

William was preceded in death by his biological father Leonard Andrus and adopted father Jerry Spivey, and his little sister, Cynthia. He is survived by his wife Janet Spivey, mother Rosemarie Spivey, daughter Christy Huskins and her husband Kerry; son Sam Spivey, daughter Billie Jackson and her husband Aaron, sister Becky Lasater and her husband Brandt; sister Ann Andrus, brother Leonard Andrus and his wife Oleta; brother David Andrus, grandson Kyle; grandson Brenton; granddaughter Ashlynn; granddaughter Tatum; and several nieces and nephews.

Published on December 01, 2020